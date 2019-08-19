Leeds drivers Dan Cammish and Sam Tordoff claim impressive victories at Thruxton

Leeds drivers Dan Cammish and Sam Tordoff picked up impressive victories in a successful weekend at the British Touring Car Championship in Thruxton.

Leeds driver Tordoff, in his Cobra Sport AmD Honda, went from pole position to first place in the opening race at the UK’s fastest circuit, while Morley’s Cammish sped to victory in the final race of the weekend.

Sam Tordoff. Picture: Chris Wynne.

Both drivers went head to head in the first race, with 30-year-old Tordoff finishing narrowly ahead of Cammish’s Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda to claim his first win of the season.

However, it was Cammish, winner of the 2013 British Formula Ford Championship, who kept the pressure up over the next two races.

And, as rain began to fall on the Hampshire race track, Cammish battled to secure fifth place in the second meeting before charging ahead to claim the top spot in the final race.

The results from Thruxton leave Cammish, who has eight podium finishes from the previous 14 races, in third place in the overall driver standings with 215 points, four points off second-placed Andrew Jordan.

Dan Cammish. Picture: Chris Wynne.

Colin Turkington holds first place for Team BMW with 249 points.

“A few hours ago I thought this was never going to happen,” Cammish said immediately after the race.

“When the rain started coming down I was thinking ‘do not drop this’. It’s been my best-ever weekend with first, second and fifth.

“We’ve been racing the BMWs and, fair play to them, I’ve consistently punched above my level without the rewards until right now.”

Tordoff, who at the previous meeting at Thruxton in May suffered a battery issue in the closing laps of opening race which forced him to surrender his lead, was pleased to be back on top.

“I’m relieved as that’s probably long overdue – a bit of redemption after what happened here a few months ago. It was one of the longest 16-lap races I’ve ever done!

“It probably looked like I was managing it from the pit-wall but it didn’t feel like it!

“I was giving it everything.”

The Yorkshiremen will face each other once again when the Championship programme returns to Knockhill on September 14.