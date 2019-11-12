Leeds cueman Oliver Lines goes close to Northern Ireland Open upset against Ronnie O’Sullivan

Oliver Lines.

O’Sullivan won a scrappy opening frame, but world No 80 Lines hit straight back to level at 1-1 with a break of 36.

Lines has endured a tough start to the campaign, the 24-year-old has won just once this season.

A missed black on a break of 38 looked costly, but the Yorkshireman pinched the frame on the final black to go 2-1 up to threaten an upset.

But a missed red in the next frame saw O’Sullivan nip in with an 87 clearance, and that seemed to spark the five-time world champion into action as he moved 3-2 ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when Lines failed to find the centre pocket with a tricky red, O’Sullivan wrapped up a first-round win.