Leeds Chiefs to play home games elsewhere due to delays in completion of Elland Road rink

The 2,000 capacity venue was thought to be opening in August but has been hit by delays throughout its construction, with the opening date - for ice hockey games at least - being put back until the end of November at the earliest

Rink owners Planet Ice have not announced when the rink will be open for general skating and other activities.

The Chiefs were formed as the city's first semi-professional ice hockey team back in April and are currently playing out their inaugural campaign in the newly-formed NIHL National league - the British game's second tier.

Under player-coach Sam Zajac, they recorded their first-ever win in a 4-0 triumph at Essex-based Raiders IHC, although they remain bottom of the early-season standings after six games.

English Ice Hockey Association bosses, who run the NIHL National league, granted the Chiefs special dispensation to play their first 10 games away when it became clear that the rink would not be open on time.

They were scheduled to play their first home game on Sunday, November 3 against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs - who they lost 3-1 to at ice Sheffield on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign last month.

But that return encounter will not now go ahead in Leeds, as is also the case for scheduled home games against Swindon Wildcats, (November 10) the Steeldogs again (November 16) and Hull Pirates (November 23).

The dates remain the same, but the two games against Sheffield and the one against Hull will now be played at Blackburn, while the clash against Swindon will be played at Widnes. Both rinks are also owned by Planet Ice.

“We are seeing developments on the rink site on a daily basis and the end is in sight," said Simon McGuinness, general manager of Planet Ice Leeds. "But for us to be able to launch the Leeds Chiefs team onto home ice on Elland Road we want to make sure that the arena is in the best condition for fans to really enjoy watching the team and having a great match night experience.

“Everyone at The Chiefs organisation wants to thank the fans for their continued support."