Leeds Chiefs hoping Sam Gospel is free to face Peterborough Phantoms

LEEDS CHIEFS are hoping goaltender Sam Gospel will not be forced to sit out any further games following his match penalty in the 8-4 defeat at Milton Keynes Lightning.

The 25-year-old was thrown out of the game for fighting Rio Grinell-Parke with his blocker after the Lightning forward had crashed into the net taking the netminder with him.

Leeds Chiefs' player-coach, Sam Zajac. 'Picture: Steve Brodie

The call also saw Gospel miss the following night’s 4-3 defeat at Bracknell Bees, when he was replaced by back-up Miles Finney.

The Chiefs have subsequently launched an appeal and hope Gospel will avoid any further punishment for the incident, allowing him to return between the pipes for Sunday’s trip to Peterborough Phantoms.

The EIHA disciplinary panel should make their findings known later today.

“It’s almost like an appeal and we’re just waiting on the results of it,” said player-coach Zajac, whose side are yet to register their first win.

“We’re optimistic that he will be back with us on Sunday and I’m hoping we’ll find out sometime on Wednesday.

“We want Sam back in net as soon as possible. He’s been great for us, he’s been solid in all of the games. We knew what we were getting when we signed him and he’s lived up to that and more.”

If Gospel does find himself on the sidelines for more than the one game, Zajac is comfortable with sticking his deputy in the firing line again.

“Miles was great on Sunday. I had no worries putting him in and he reaffirmed our belief that he is more than good enough to play at this level,” added Zajac.

“We’ve watch the video back and it wouldn’t have mattered who I’d had in goal they were all pretty tough to stop, so he did what I expected and more.”