Leeds Chiefs happy to spread the scoring load around

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds Chiefs' netminder Sam Gospel battles to keep the puck out of his net at Swindon on Saturday night. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Wildcats.

The Chiefs remain rooted to the foot of the table after eight games, losing out by the odd goal on both nights at the weekend when they were defeated by joint-leaders Swindon Wildcats and Yorkshire rivals Hull Pirates.

But, once again, there were a number of positives to take for the sport’s newest franchise, who hope to be finally playing out of their new Elland Road rink in early December after their first four ‘home’ games are staged across the Pennines at rinks in Blackburn and Widnes.

It is no secret that the Chiefs main scoring threat so far this season has come from their top line of Radek Meidl, James Archer and Adam Barnes - the trio again featuring prominently among the points at the weekend.

ON TARGET: Defenceman Lewis Baldwin scored his second goal of the season for Leeds Chiefs in the 5-4 overtime defeat at Hull Pirates. Picture courtesy of Kevin Slyfield.

But production from elsewhere on the roster is now beginning to come through, with forwards Steven Moore and Ethan Hehir both bagging their first goals of the campaign at the weekend, while defenceman Lewis Baldwin chipped in with his second strike in a Chiefs shirt.

Player-coach Zajac is aware that in order for the Chiefs to prosper in their inaugural season, the scoring will need to be spread throughout his lines, with the weekend’s developments in that respect leaving him suitably pleased.

“Not that I usually single guys out, but I think it is the best weekend Steven Moore and Joe Coulter have had for us since they’ve been down here,” said Zajac of two of the four signings he made from Solway Sharks in the summer.

“Ethan Hehir again, is showing a lot of growth and he also had a good weekend.

ON SONG: Adam Barnes has scored five goals for Leeds Chiefs this season, two of them coming at the weekend. Picture courtesy of Chris Stratford.

“There are a lot of individuals who deserve a lot of credit from the weekend and I think we were unfortunate to come out with just the one point.

“The greenshoots are there for us in terms of the secondary scoring and that is very encouraging to see.

“We’ve spoken a few times recently about trying not to rely on that top line to do all of our scoring, obviously Lewis Baldwin chipped in with another big goal for us.

“So it’s good that we’ve spread the scoring a little bit more this weekend which is definitely another positive.”

Baldwin, 20, born in Billingham but who progressed through the junior ranks at nearby Bradford Bulldogs, has impressed since he too came south of the border in the close season from Solway along with Moore, Coulter and Richard Bentham.

“Lewis is another guy who played big minutes and has been really effective for us,” added Zajac. “He’s played a huge role for us.

“He’s deserving of the ice time he is getting and he has a great attitude - he does anything you ask of him.