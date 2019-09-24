Leeds Chiefs fans offered chance to get involved with supporters club

THEY may yet have no rink to call their own, but Leeds Chiefs have quickly established a loyal following – just two games into their debut campaign.

At least 300 fans turned out for the team’s historic first-ever game on September 15 at Ice Sheffield when they took on Sheffield Steeldogs in the curtain-raising fixture for the new NIHL National division.

Leeds Chiefs' player-coach, Sam Zajac, lines up for his team's firrst-ever competitive game against Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Chris Stratford.

The following was understandably less for the 5-2 loss at Telford Tigers on Sunday, but there is a general feeling that the sport could take off quickly in a sports-mad city like Leeds.

But even before the Chiefs’ name was unveiled this summer, plans were in place among West Yorkshire ice hockey fans to form a supporters club.

Now, Leeds Chiefs Supporters Club are looking to bring others on board when it holds its first open meeting tonight at city centre restaurant Slocken, on Call Lane, from 7pm.

It will mark the official launch of the club, even though it has for several months now been spreading the word via social media about the Chiefs.

We need more people helping us out and want to bring together everybody’s enthusiasm and get as many people as possible involved Gary Scott, LCSC chairperson.

Heather McDermott, business development manager for Planet Ice, who own the soon-to-be-completed rink on Elland Road, will hold a short Q&A with fans, who will also have the opportunity to put themselves forward to help run the club.

“What we’re trying to do on Wednesday is try and formalise things,” said LCSC chairperson, Gary Scott. “We need more people helping us out and want to bring together everybody’s enthusiasm and get as many people as possible involved.”