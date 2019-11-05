Leeds Chiefs bolster roster with addition of forward Brodie Jesson
SAM ZAJAC says young forward Brodie Jesson has the right ‘attitude’ to make an impact with Leeds Chiefs.
The 19-year-old signed on a temporary deal in time to play last weekend for the Chiefs, making his debut against former club Telford Tigers, but has now signed on a permanent basis.
His return to his former home ice ended in a frustrating 5-3 defeat, but he made an early impression on player-coach Zajac, something enhanced by scoring a goal in the 6-3 defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs the following evening.
He fills the gap left on the Chiefs' roster created after forward Andrew Hirst's departure last week.
“After losing Hirsty a couple of weeks back, we've been exploring options to add some much needed depth to our lineup,” said Zajac.
“Brodie agreed to come in last weekend to help us out, and we were really impressed with his performances. He's gritty, has good offensive instincts, and perhaps most importantly his attitude has been great.
“He's fit right into our group and we're excited to have him on board for the remainder of the season.”
Jesson, who came through the Telford junior ranks before debuting for them in the last season season of the EPIHL in 2016-17, started this season with Milton Keynes but was released after contributing one goal in seven appearances.