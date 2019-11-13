Leeds Chiefs already have one eye on building brighter future

FUTURE WATCH: Leeds Chiefs' Lewis Baldwin is one of the younger members of the roster who the club hope to build their team around moving forward. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In order for that to happen, he knew he would require a wealth of experience on his roster, players who had played in and around the top two tiers of the British game for a number of years.

Step forward the likes of Luke Boothroyd, Steve Duncombe, James Archer, even Zajac himself.

But another key factor for the 30-year-old defenceman was ensuring he could begin to lay the foundations for the club’s future.

That is why the Chiefs’ roster possesses those experienced heads to play alongside the likes of ambitious young guns such as defenceman Lewis Baldwin, forward Ethan Hehir and, just added last week, 19-year-old Brodie Jesson.

That ambition may ultimately take those younger players up another level in the next few years and into the Elite League, but that is not an issue for Zajac, who is happy to develop youngsters and see them go on to further their careers elsewhere, while at the same time getting 2-3 good years from them as they initially blossom.

Further down the line - possibly even as early as next year - bosses at Leeds’ Elland Road rink will initiate plans to bring in a hockey development programme which, ultimately, will aim to produce youngsters to go on and play for the Chiefs.

It will be a number of years before locally-produced players step out onto the ice for their hometown’s senior team, but Zajac is determined to ensure the Chiefs are an outfit those youngsters can aspire to be part of.

TOP PROSPECT: Leeds Chiefs' Ethan Hehir has been selected for the GB Under-2os for next year's world championships. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“More and more hockey is a young man’s game,” said Zajac. “Every year the game seems to get faster, not just in our league but all around the world.

“There is so much emphasis on skating now, so it’s definitely important that you stay ahead of the curve on that.

“You need to be developing your own players and you want players who have got that connection to the city as it means they are more likely to stay there and the fans have more of an affinity with them too.

“It’s definitely something we want to achieve, to bring good, young players through and leave a good foundation for the future.”

Brodie Jesson is a 19-year-old forward Leeds Chiefs are hoping will blossom under their wing. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

Zajac said the older heads on his roster all had a vital role to play in establishing a culture at the club which can be maintained by those coming through after them.

“The core we have got at the moment has got a good blend of age and experience,” added Zajac. “It is up to the older guys like myself to show the younger guys how things need to be done, how they need to act away from the rink and at the rink - on and off the ice.

“We’re not going to be playing forever so it is up to us to leave the club in capable hands.

“First and foremost, it is about the kids enjoying the sport - as far as I’m concerned, it’s the best sport in the world.

LEADING THE WAY: Leeds Chiefs' player-coach Sam Zajac hopes he and other senior members of the roster can guide the younger players. Picture courtesy of Tony Sargent.