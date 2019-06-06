Leeds boxer Abby Briggs back on the hunt for medals

A Leeds boxer who has already fought her way to European honours is preparing to get back in the ring in pursuit of more medals.

Abby Briggs, 13, has wasted little time showing that she packs a punch, winning European silver as a 12-year-old last year – competing as one of the youngest in her category.

Twelve months on and the Hunslet Club fighter is back doing what she does best, punching her way to gold in last month’s National Schools Championships in Crawley.

But Briggs’ recent battles have not just been limited to the ring, sure to keep herself grounded amidst the other facets of a busy life.

“Balancing boxing and schoolwork has been all right – I’ve had to take some time out of school for boxing and it’s sometimes difficult, but thankfully not too much,” said the Cockburn School student.

“Boxing and schoolwork pretty much takes up all my time – I train at my club four times a week and there are England camps as well.

“I never thought that I would get this far in boxing, it started off as just something to do and now I’m in a position where I can really do something in it.

“My proudest achievement so far is the Europeans, I never thought I would win that silver medal at 12 years old, I thought it was a long time in the future. So to already have that gives me a lot of confidence and I’m really looking forward to more fights.”

Briggs’ cause is also being helped by SportsAid and the Backing The Best programme, which offers critical financial help to talented young athletes who would otherwise face difficulties progressing through their sport’s system.

Backed by £5.5 million of National Lottery funding, Backing The Best presents annual awards of £5,000 per athlete to help with essential costs such as travel, accommodation, kit, nutrition and medical bills.

The Leeds athlete was one of dozens of SportsAid athletes who attended workshops at Nottingham Racecourse in April, offering media training, nutrition advice, performance lifestyle guidance and support for parents. The youngsters from all over the country were joined by Winter Olympian Elise Christie, who sung the praises of the programme.

“It was a really great day in Nottingham. It’s amazing to be a part of something that gives young adults the chance to shine,” said the triple short track speed skating world champion.

“I think that’s what is important about SportsAid – they don’t just give money, they help you develop skills.

“If I could have gone back and learnt that stuff before what happened to me, then I’d have been so much better prepared.

“I’ve come to SportsAid events four times and I always learn something new each time.

“SportsAid is a special charity because there are a lot of people who support successful athletes, but SportsAid search for talent who can’t make it on their own.”

Backing The Best is helping talented young athletes facing the greatest financial pressure to pursue their sporting ambitions. The programme, managed by SportsAid for Sport England, is supported by National Lottery funding. Visit www.sportengland.org/our–work/talent/backing–the–best/ to find out more.