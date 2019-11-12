Leeds Adel stay top of the pile following tough derby win over Sheffield University Bankers

.

Despite the gap between the two in the standings, it was a tough workout for Leeds Adel.

Surprisingly, the game started at a lacklustre pace with neither team really getting out of first gear, a frustrating situation for Adel, who usually like to start at a high tempo.

However, Adel are not top of the league for no reason, and their superior skill and fitness slowly came to the forefront.

Two goals from Will Purdy, taking his current season tally to 10, and a strike from James Stroomer - not far behind Purdy with eight goals - was enough for Adel to sneak a 3-2 win.

It was a slightly different story for the Men’s Fours, who dominated their game from the start at home to Huddersfield Dragons.

In a devastating 8-0 win, there were only five names on the scorers list – with four of the goals going to Paul Allen.

Joe Harrison, Simmy Singh Rayat, Philip Bayford and Nick Edwards also got on the scoresheet.

Harrison scored with a beautiful drag flick that left the Huddersfield keeper waving at air, Singh Rayat nearly broke the roof of the net with an unstoppable strike.

Bayford took a strike from the top of the area, which went through the crowd unopposed and into the net, whereas Edwards had the easiest of chances after being given an open goal tap in.

Adel Ladies 2nds were looking to keep the pressure on the top of the league team with a win against Driffield; who were positioned just below in th standings.

In a very even game, it was obvious a single goal would decide the contest.

Unfortunately for the home side, it wasn’t their goal that made the difference. Under constant pressure, a small mistake by Adel was punished as Driffield took their chance and broke the deadlock with Harriet Dobson on target.

The win allowed Driffield to leapfrog over Adel into second place – only one point behind top spot.