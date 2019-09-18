Leading role enables Luke Boothroyd to quietly influence Leeds Chiefs

SOME captains find it helps to shout, scream, maybe even curse at their team-mates during the course of competition, maybe even in training. Others prefer the quiet approach, opting to let their actions do the talking for them.

Luke Boothroyd firmly belongs in the latter category, something exemplified by his calming influence in Leeds Chiefs’ maiden outing when they took on Sheffield Steeldogs in the new NIHL National division on Sunday evening.

Leeds Chiefs' players have a pre-match huddle ahead of their first-ever game as a team. Picture: Chris Stratford.

It may have ended with a disappointing 3-1 loss for Sam Zajac’s team, but there were many positives to be had, not least when you consider the lack of on-ice preparation that had been possible for the West Yorkshire team – certainly when compared to both their hosts and the majority of their 2019-20 division rivals.

Given his experience, the 32-year-old defenceman was always likely to be among the handful of leading candidates to be handed the ‘C’ by player-coach Zajac when it was time to make such a pivotal decision, with forwards Joe Coulter and James Archer confirmed as the two alternates.

It is the kind of leading role Boothroyd treats with the utmost respect.

“It was only fairly recently when Sammy told me and, to be honest, it was an honour to be asked,” said Huddersfield-born Boothroyd.

“I guess in terms of leadership I try to lead more by example – I much prefer my actions to speak louder.

“Most people that know me know I’m not the most vocal person, but I like to think that I’m reliable and consistent and that I let what I do on the ice do the talking for me.

“I’ll admit it was a special moment on Sunday (being captain) but then a lot of things made it special. We can all say that we were the first players out there on the ice when the whole franchise started from day one. So, for that reason, it’s nice just to be involved in the team anyway, regardless of whether I’m the captain or not.”

Boothroyd admitted that there was a sense of it being a special occasion in the Chiefs’ locker room prior to the game, a collective realisation that they were about to make history, not just for the organisation, but for the city of Leeds itself.

Leeds Chiefs' Steven Moore prepares for a face-off against Sheffield Steeldogs' Nathan Salem. Picture: Chri Stratford.

“It’s not every day that you get to create a bit of history like we have here,” he added. “For us guys, it was a case of there being no pressure on us – we know we’ve got the potential to be a really good team and we can kind of put our stamp on things and determine what kind of team Leeds is going to be like from the very start.

“You could sense the excitement in the room before the game.

“We’ve got a few players who have been around quite a bit and sometimes as you go on through your career it can take a bit more effort to get yourself up for games.

“But you could see even in the more experienced guys that that excitement was back and that is down to it being a new start for us all.”

Excitement at launching something as ambitious as a new sporting franchise in a city largely unfamiliar with the sport is understandable. But there was also apprehension.

Boothroyd explained: “There were probably a few nerves, but that’s a good thing because it shows that you are prepared and that you care and that it is important to you.

“They (nerves) are helpful as long as you are able to manage them and use them in the right way.”

Boothroyd, who started his senior career over in Hull before a switch to Manchester Phoenix in 2007 when they were still part of the Elite League, has been around the game long enough to cast an early judgement on whether the Chiefs’ can be a force to be reckoned with in their inaugural campaign.

“It was quite a short preparation for Sunday’s game,” said Boothroyd, winner of two EPL championships and a play-off title with Phoenix before their demise in 2017 saw him return to Hull before spending two seasons in Blackburn ahead of getting the call from Zajac in the spring.

“But it showed that, even at this stage, we’re not that far off the mark in terms of where we need to be and we will only get better with each passing week.”