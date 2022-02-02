That is why Knights owner Steve Nell has moved quickly to tie the gifted 20-year-old forward down for a second season at Elland Road, something the club confirmed this morning.

The news that Brown is staying in Leeds for the 2022-23 NIHL National season will delight the team’s fans, who have taken him to their hearts for the way that he has entertained and thrilled them since the puck first dropped in early September in that first-ever game for the Knights franchise down in Swindon.

This weekend could see Brown break the 100-point barrier, his tally for the season in all competitions currently standing at 97 – of which 49 are goals – from just 43 appearances.

It is a remarkable return, but one which many people expected – even hoped – he would produce.

With a number of his team-mates enjoying two-way deals with Elite League clubs, it begs the question why isn’t Brown on something similar?

Maybe that will come next season – there is no doubt that he wants to return to the Elite League again one day – but, for now, Brown is simply enjoying his hockey, reaping the benefits of having a sustained run in one team, a luxury he has rarely had previously in his senior career.

“It’s just great being back playing week-in, week-out and having that routine,” said Brown. “It’s been one of the most fun seasons I’ve had, one of the best seasons I’ve ever had to be honest.

“When Dave Whistle was here, he was a great guy and a really good coach as well but, for whatever reason, it didn’t work out there. But now Ryan (Aldridge) is here too, this season couldn’t be going any better for me.”

Having spent three years at Sheffield Steelers Brown opted to leave in the summer of 2019, frustrated by his lack of ice time at the Elite League club and tempted by the chance to play in Leeds with the team then known as the Chiefs.

His last season at the Steelers saw him play most of his hockey with neighbouring Sheffield Steeldogs – coming up against the Chiefs in the first-ever NIHL National game – but injury robbed him of a full season and, shortly after he did return, the campaign was then cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The following season never materialised because of the ongoing lockdowns, his only competitive action coming in behind-closed-doors tournaments with Telford Tigers and Widnes Wild in early 2021.

So it should come as no surprise that Brown has made the most of the past five months, his full-on, energetic performances resembling those of a player who has spent the previous two to three years largely frustrated and a young man keen to make up for lost time.

“I guess I came into this season just wanting to show everybody what I could really do,” added Brown. “The two seasons before, I’d not even completed, one because of my injury and then the pandemic came along.

“So it was about proving what I was capable of and I guess in a way, I am proving that right now. I had high expectations because I’d heard such good things about Steve (Nell) and how he runs his teams. It has definitely lived up to the expectations, it’s been unbelievable here.

“I’m really happy at Leeds, it couldn’t have been an easier decision for me. My negotiation went well with Steve and I definitely want another year here to progress even more because I felt like I missed out on that with lockdown and the injury before that.

“I just want to show again that I have what it takes and that this season isn’t just a fluke and, hopefully, I can also show Elite League teams what I am about.”

For Nell, keeping hold of a Brown was an understandable top priority.

“He has shown that he is one of the best players in the league, if not the best forward in the league and that’s why we wanted to get him signed back up,” said Nell.