Katy Marchant and Ollie Wood make tilt at Tokyo with successful Track World Cup meet in Glasgow

Katy Marchant of Great Britain wins Gold in the Womens Keirin. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

The Olympic bronze medallist from Leeds celebrated her first win since the National Championships at the start of 2018 as she beat Germany’s Emma Hinze in a photo finish.

It was a hugely-significant moment for the 26-year-old Marchant, who spent last winter toiling at every leg of the World Cup in search of Olympic qualification points but, after a decision to focus only on the individual events, can feel much more secure about her standing now.

“It’s massive,” Marchant said of victory. “Obviously I’m gutted not to be able to contest the team sprints but it’s given me an opportunity to focus on the individual events.

Katy Marchant celebrates winning the Womens Keirin at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’ve had a really good summer of training, I knew I was in good shape and I was getting faster. To come away with a win in the keirin today, I’m super happy.

“I’m definitely not at my peak yet and there’s so much more to come. To get the win today I still didn’t perfect it so it’s really exciting going forward.”

Marchant’s was the second medal of the night for Great Britain after Wakefield’s Ollie Wood and Ethan Hayter took silver in the men’s Madison behind the French pairing of Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin.

With the event returning to the Olympics in Tokyo next year, competition for places is intense, and Wood, 24, and Hayter, 21, hope to have raised their hands.

“It’s massively competitive,” said Wood. “We’ve got a lot of bloomin’ good bike riders who can all do a job, so I guess we just have to use events like this to show what we can do.