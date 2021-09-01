Katie Taylor reveals affinity with Leeds United ahead of undisputed title defence on undercard of Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara

UNDISPUTED: Ireland's Katie Taylor, who is a Leeds United fan through her Leeds-born father. Picture: Getty Images.

The Irish-born champion has established herself as one of the greatest female boxers of all time after becoming the undisputed queen of the lightweight division in 2019.

The 35-year-old’s father was born and raised in Leeds and she admitted that when it came to supporting a football team, her only choice was Leeds United.

She won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games in a highly-decorated amateur career before making her professional debut in 2017. She will compete on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s rematch with Mauricio Lara at Headingley in a hugely-anticipated night of action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds has become an adopted city for the world champion and she is eager to step through the ropes at Headingley as she sets out to extend her pro record to 19-0.

“This has been a long time coming, I haven’t fought in front of a crowd in a long time,” said Taylor.

“It is going to be electric. I have a soft heart towards Leeds, so it is going to be really amazing to fight here.

“I have great memories growing up and coming here as a kid and going to Elland Road to watch Leeds United. There are some of my best memories as a kid.

TITLE DEFENCE: Katie Taylor will defend her lightweight world titles on the undercard of Josh Warrington v Mauricio Lara.