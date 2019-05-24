Josh Warrington invites Kid Galahad to take him on in "phonebox” tear-up

Josh Warrington invited Kid Galahad to take him on in a “phonebox” tear-up as Galahad put his credibility on the line by claiming he would have beaten former world champions Carl Frampton and Scott Quigg “on the same night.”

IBF holder Warrington urged Galahad to copy Frampton and Lee Selby in attempting to stand and trade punches with him when the two Yorkshire fighters meet at the First Direct Arena next month.

Warrington inflicted punishing defeats on both Frampton and Selby last year, establishing himself as the UK’s number one featherweight, and will attempt to make a second defence in Leeds on June 15.

Galahad, whose real name is Barry Awad, is taking his first shot at a world belt having seen his career interrupted by a drugs ban four years ago.

Asked if he expected the Sheffield boxer to go toe-to-toe like Frampton and Selby, Warrington joked: “He should do because I’m pretty weak and I’ve only had six ko’s. He should do that. Let’s have a phonebox fight and he might outpower me.

“He’s going to come up with a game plan and something to beat me but I’m adaptable and I’ve met many styles over the years, the fancy Dans, the ones who can bang. I’ve always come out on top. June 15 will be no different.

“If he wants to stand and trade then I’ll happily do that. If he wants to box then I can play that game as well. All I know is that it’ll be a Josh Warrington win.”

Galahad, who sparred with Selby at his Sheffield gym earlier this year, said: “This game’s about hitting, not getting hit. I’m going to go into this and try to leave without a mark on me. That’s the name of the game.

“I’m not in this game to go in there and take a shot to give a shot. I want to not take a shot and give one. That’s how you last long.

“When we get in there, he doesn’t know what I’m going to do and I don’t know what I’m going to do. I just do what I do and win.”

Galahad called out Frampton and Quigg earlier in his career, at a time when both fighters were leading figures and holders of major titles in the super-bantamweight ranks.

Frampton was dismissive of the Sheffield puncher while Quigg called Galahad an “idiot” and neither contest was made.

Galahad said: “I believe to this day I would have beaten Scott Quigg and Carl Frampton, probably on the same night.

“When people asked me ‘will Josh beaten Carl Frampton’, I turned round and said ‘he’ll beat him easy’. They looked at me like I was crazy.”

Galahad was trained by the late Brendan Ingle, who died last year less than a week after Warrington’s memorable win over Selby at Elland Road, but insisted he had his own motivation for claiming the IBF belt.

“I’ve got to do it for myself,” Galahad said. “It’s more important to do it for myself because I’ve got nothing. I haven’t got family, kids, a girlfriend. For me June 15 is everything.”