Josh Warrington fight Leeds: What time fights start, how to watch and who is on the undercard

Here is all you need to know about the fight:

Where will the fight be shown on TV and online?

DAZN have the rights to show the fight and coverage is set to be available both online and on TV.

How much is the fight to watch?

A membership on DAZN starts at £7.99 according to their website.

What time is the first fight due to start?

Coverage of the undercard is due to begin at 7pm on DAZN.

Who is fighting on the undercard?

Mauricio Lara v Josh Warrington

Katie Taylor v Jennifer Han

Conor Benn v Adrian Granados

Jovanni Straffon v Maxi Hughes

Hopey Price v Zahid Hussain

Jack Bateson v Felix Garcia

Ebanie Bridges v Mailys Gangloff

Mali Wright v Antony Woolery

Brandon Stansfield v MJ Hall

What do the bookmakers think?

Warrington is 8/11 to win, with a KO priced at 4/1 and a decision at 5/4.