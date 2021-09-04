Josh Warrington fight Leeds: What time fights start, how to watch and who is on the undercard
Josh Warrington is set to rematch Mauricio Lara on Saturday night in Headingley - with more than 20,000 fans expected.
Here is all you need to know about the fight:
Where will the fight be shown on TV and online?
DAZN have the rights to show the fight and coverage is set to be available both online and on TV.
How much is the fight to watch?
A membership on DAZN starts at £7.99 according to their website.
What time is the first fight due to start?
Coverage of the undercard is due to begin at 7pm on DAZN.
Who is fighting on the undercard?
Mauricio Lara v Josh Warrington
Katie Taylor v Jennifer Han
Conor Benn v Adrian Granados
Jovanni Straffon v Maxi Hughes
Hopey Price v Zahid Hussain
Jack Bateson v Felix Garcia
Ebanie Bridges v Mailys Gangloff
Mali Wright v Antony Woolery
Brandon Stansfield v MJ Hall
What do the bookmakers think?
Warrington is 8/11 to win, with a KO priced at 4/1 and a decision at 5/4.
Lara is priced at 11/10 with a KO at 6/4 and decision at 8/1.