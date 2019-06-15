Josh Warrington aims to use licence to thrill to take down Kid Galahad

JOSH WARRINGTON vowed to serve up another thrilling performance in tonight’s all-Yorkshire battle with Kid Galahad as he set his sights on earning a reputation as one of boxing’s finest ever featherweights.

The Leeds boxer said he would look to match expectations created by his sensational wins over Lee Selby and Carl Frampton last year by “bringing excitement” to the First Direct Arena and sweeping aside Sheffield’s Galahad.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Josh Warrington and Kid Galahad face up against each other.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Warrington’s win over Selby was named IBF fight of the year and he and Frampton delivered a classic in a 12-round battle which Warrington won on points in December.

Galahad will attempt to dethrone the IBF holder in the champion’s home city this evening, his first shot at a world belt.

Asked if he would look for a repeat of the epic clashes with Selby and Frampton, Warrington said: “I didn’t mean for the fights to happen like that. It was just the way it scoped out. I fought to win, that’s it.

“If it ends up being like that then it does but not every fight’s going to be one for the scrapbook. It’s always about moving forward. But those fights show what I’m prepared to do and the excitement I do bring. That’s what I’m prepared to give.”

Warrington is within touching distance of major unification bouts and will seek a clash with WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz if he comes through tonight’s bout.

Galahad and his trainer, Dominic Ingle, have questioned Warrington’s hunger in the build-up but Warrington said: “When I won this world title I didn’t think ‘I’m done now, there’s no pressure.’ I was like, ‘what’s next?’

“When I beat Frampton, a massive name, a pound-for-pound great, I still felt I’d got a lot to give. Santa Cruz never did to Frampton what I did to him. I can beat any of these names and if you beat them you don’t just go down as the best from Leeds or the best from the UK. You’re one of the best featherweights to come out.”

Warrington is heavy favourite to beat Galahad but he watched British heavyweight Anthony Joshua surrender his world titles in a huge upset caused by Andy Ruiz Jr in New York two weeks ago.

“The lesson there is don’t be giving your opponent your belts a few days beforehand,” Warrington said, referring to Joshua’s decision to let Ruiz pose with his titles ahead of the fight. “They get it in their heads that they’ve already won them.

“I wouldn’t say (Joshua) took his eye off the ball but he’s become more than a sportsman. He’s a global icon and he maybe took his eye off his training camp. You only have to take that percentage away, doing media work or a photo shoot, and that can be the difference.”