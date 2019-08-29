John Gosden’s three-year-old can Fly The Flag at Chelmsford

Fly The Flag can maintain family honour by registering a first career success on her third start at Chelmsford today.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old is a sister to Group One-winning mare and stablemate Coronet, as well as being closely related to Midas Touch, who was runner-up in the Irish Derby and English St Leger in 2010. A late-developing type, Fly The Flag made her racecourse debut only last month and has shown promise in two outings.

Trainer, Bryan Smart. Picture: Simon Hulme/JPIMedia.

She will not have to be a world-beater to get that all-important first win on the board in the Bet In Play At totesport.com Novice Stakes.

Antagonize bombed out as he comprehensively lost his 100 per cent record at Newcastle in April but could be worth an interest on his return at Carlisle. Bryan Smart’s three-year-old ran no race at all when last in a valuable Listed contest. That was too bad to be true and Smart has taken the time to bring the colt back.

Antagonize was unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile and may well redeem himself in the Armstrong Watson Handicap.

Donnelly’s Rainbow has been running consistently all summer and can make it three wins in his last four outings in the Kingmoor Park Properties Ltd Handicap. The six-year-old, trained by Rebecca Bastiman, got up close home to score by a neck from Smugglers Creek over seven furlongs at Musselburgh. An extra furlong here should pose no problem.

Trainer, Henry Candy. Picture: Julian Herbert/Getty Images.

Ninjago struck over this six furlongs in July and can repeat the trick in the David Allen Handicap. Paul Midgley’s veteran sprinter has been placed in both his races since then and this event for male amateur riders looks a good opportunity for him.

All Right can follow up her first career success at Yarmouth three weeks ago when she lines up for the 3A’s Leisure Carmarthen Handicap at Ffos Las.

After showing little in her opening three starts, the Henry Candy-trained filly has cottoned on to what racing is all about and has shown improved form in her last three outings, culminating in a length-and-three-quarters call over Percy Toplis, for which she has gone up 5lb.

That first win just looks the beginning and All Right can show she is pretty good by doubling up.

Tavus justified favouritism when getting off the mark at the sixth attempt last time when stepped up a mile and a half at Newbury.

The Pour Moi gelding goes up to a mile and three-quarters for the Weatherbys TBA Handicap and there is no reason why it should not suit him.

CARLISLE: 1.40 Ninjago, 2.10 Solemn Pledge, 2.40 Antagonize (treble), 3.10 Kermouster, 3.40 Mischief Star, 4.10 International Man, 4.45 Equidae, 5.15 Donnelly’s Rainbow.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 1.30 Space Ace, 2.00 Solar Heights, 2.30 Restless Rose, 3.00 Surf Dancer, 3.30 FLY THE FLAG (NAP), 4.00 Houlton, 4.30 Warning Light, 5.00 Smith.

FFOS LAS: 1.20 Endless Joy, 1.50 Soldier’s Son, 2.20 Spot Lite, 2.50 It’s Good To Laugh, 3.20 Trueshan, 3.50 Tavus, 4.20 All Right (next best).

FONTWELL: 4.35 Petrucci, 5.05 Mountain Of Angels, 5.35 Ulysses, 6.05 Supreme Steel, 6.35 Victarion, 7.05 Royal Hall, 7.35 Samson.

SEDGEFIELD: 4.50 Wild Sam, 5.20 Ringaringarosie, 5.50 Ashington, 6.20 Stream Lady, 6.50 Something Brewing, 7.20 Toshima, 7.50 Istimraar.