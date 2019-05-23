Jessica Mayho looking to buck the stereotype of the traditional hammer thrower

Stand a cyclist next to a hammer thrower and chances are one will be rake thin, the other will have biceps and calves the size of tree trunks.

In the Mayho household in Cullingworth, West Yorkshire, there were two sisters on the slender side, and it was cycling that was initially their calling.

Jessica Mayho.

Hannah Mayho was good enough to ride for the Great Britain Academy, winning two European junior pursuit titles in her pomp.

Three years her junior, Jessica Mayho went to an open session one day to see if she could follow her sister into a career in cycling.

“When I was at the GB cycling academy,” she begins, “I was spotted by a strength and conditioning coach who also coached hammer throwing.

“He said I was ‘quite rangy, had long levers, and was quite tall for my age – do you want to give hammer throwing a try?’”

That coach was Mike Morley, a renowned name in West Yorkshire athletics who worked with the younger Mayho until 2014, and who sadly passed away last year. But his mark on Jessica Mayho – UK-ranked no2 – was indelible.

“I remember my first few sessions of the hammer, I was awful and people were laughing at me,” reflects Mayho, who stands at 5ft 11in and weighs 80kg.

“But I soon got the hang of it.”

Those ‘long levers’ – arms – have taken Mayho onto the podium at English championships, into teams competing in Europe and to last weekend’s international meeting in Loughborough where she won with a personal best 63.79m – despite foot fouls along the way and pb-ing off just a three-turn throw. And still she looks more like a lithe cyclist than a hammer thrower.

Jessica Mayho.

“I want to buck the stereotype,” she says. “People say I don’t look like a traditional hammer thrower, but you need to be athletic and I want to be athletic and as fit as I can be to get the maximum speed when I’m throwing.”

To achieve this, Mayho spends 25 hours a week keeping fit, building her muscles and working on her technique.

An extra 35 hours a day is spent working at the Sports Park, Weetwood, on the Leeds University Campus.

“I’m not funded but I’m lucky enough to have sponsors who help towards certain things,” she says. So I have to fit my training in around a full-time job. Early starts, late finishes but I love it. Some people might see having to work as a chore but for me it’s something I enjoy.

“My colleagues have all bought in to my athletics career. Ideally I wouldn’t have to work but needs must so I just get my head down and crack on with it.”

The work-train balance means Mayho has ground to make up on the elite hammer-throwing community. She trails Britain’s long-time No 1, Sophie Hitchon, by some distance, and is unlikely to make the squad for the world athletics championships in Doha in October.

“Sophie Hitchon has a few more years on me,” adds Mayho. She’s a full-time, funded athlete so is proving hard to catch.

“But she’s a great talent and flies the flag for British hammer throwing really well.”

Mayho’s personal best is 63m69, but the qualifying standard for the world championships is 72m50.

So her focus for now is on the home championships, the English and British versions coming in the summer in Manchester and Birmingham respectively.

“I was second at the English Championship last year. It would be nice to get that gold this year.

“The British Championships are important too, I hope to push for the podium this year. I’ve achieved everything I wanted to achieve this year, so it’s so far, so good.”

A change of set-up which sees her training more in Portugal – all of which she funds through sponsors – has brought a new approach and with it an enjoyment that has seen Mayho take significant strides.

“When you’re seeing progress, that always helps the enjoyment factor.”