Jake Paul returns to the ring against former WBC champ Chavez Jr — but UK fans will need to set their alarms early to catch the main event live.

Jake Paul is back again with another bout against a veteran fighter months after an exhibition win over Mike Tyson.

The next former world champion to step into the ring against Paul will be former WBC Welterweight champion Chavez Jr, who at 39 is eleven years older than Paul and has 61 fights compared to Paul’s 12 professional bouts.

The fight takes place in Anaheim, California and that means UK viewers will have to be up for 4am on Sunday 29 June for the ring walks for the main event. That is around 8pm local time at the Honda Center and those who want to stay up can watch it live on DAZN.

DAZN has the worldwide rights to the latest Jake Paul fight and it costs £24.99 to get access in the UK when you sign up here. You also get seven days of free access to all DAZN streams as part of the package.

Fight fans can also add the Usyk vs Dubois heavyweight clash in July to the package for £39.99 using a DAZN bundle.

The fight is the next step in Jake Paul’s quest to challenge for boxing titles and a dominant performance would take him a step closer to competing with boxers who all have eyes on title belts. To be taken seriously he will need a dominant performance against Chavez.

Fans who want to watch the fight will be treated to a strong undercard that includes a WBA and WBO title fight at cruiserweight between Zurdo Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos. The full undercard is:

Jake Paul vs Julio César Chávez Jr. ; Cruiserweight

Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos ; Cruiserweight, for the WBA and WBO titles

Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega; Lightweight

Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer; Lightweight

Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez; Welterweight

Raul “Cugar” Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez; Welterweight

Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix; Light flyweight