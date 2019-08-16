Jake Brady and Ben Sowrey pen one-year deals with Yorkshire Carnegie

Yorkshire Carnegie have recruited two more players for the new Greene King IPA Championship season with second rower Jake Brady and hooker Ben Sowrey both signing one-year deals.

Jake Brady, 30, was born in Pontefract and started his career with his hometown team before signing for Harrogate, where he was named captain and made more than 200 appearances over eight seasons. Brady joins Carnegie from Darlington Mowden Park, where he has played for the last two seasons.

Jake Brady.

Leeds-born Ben Sowrey, 28, joins from Wharfedale.

The hooker started his career at Harrogate before moving to Doncaster and then Rotherham. In 2014 he signed for Worcester and then joined Newcastle Falcons where he made 15 Premiership appearances.

Yorkshire Carnegie’s director of rugby, Martyn Wood said: “I have known Jake for a long time and he has a good mindset and attitude with good strength and character.

“I know he is looking forward to joining the club and the challenge ahead.

“Ben is an experienced front rower, who is strong and aggressive and we are really pleased to bring him to Carnegie and he can’t wait to get started.

“We are speaking with a number of players and continuing to work hard behind the scenes and hopefully we will be able to make further announcements shortly.”