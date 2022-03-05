Jade Clarke and Brie Grierson on Leeds Rhinos Netball’s historic debut at first direct Arena

Brie Grierson of Leeds Rhinos during the Vitality Netball Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Team Bath Netball at EIS, Sheffield, England (Picture: Ben Lumley)

Sunday is a historic day in the story of Leeds Rhinos netball.

After two years in existence and 21 competitive games in Vitality Superleague, they finally get to play in front of the Leeds public.

And what an occasion it promises to be: Sunday, 4pm, at first direct Arena against Wasps Netball.

Three thousand tickets have been sold and there are more available.

Ahead of such a historic occasion, we spoke to two of Leeds Rhinos’ most recognisable and longest-standing players.

Jade Clarke is the most capped player in England Roses history, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Rhinos’ co-captain and their first ever signing.

Brie Grierson was born and raised in Leeds, played for the Yorkshire Jets before they were disbanded, and never thought this day would come.

Overall excitement

Jade Clarke: “You definitely get the nerves, and that’s how I know it’s a big occasion.

“I want to feel those excited nerves and that’s definitely what I’ve got this week. That expectation to play, that excitement, this is what you play for, to play in those big arenas and you want as much pressure as possible.

“It makes you feel alive.

“More so, with this team. It’s like a new start for us and we really want to leave a legacy, especially when I retire, the club’s in a really good place, it’s growing.

“On Sunday it will be awesome to see that fanbase and that they’re behind us.

“It’s so important for the club to feel that connection with its fanbase. I know the club really prides itself on doing a lot in the community, having that connection with netball in Yorkshire.

“It’s great that we have games in Sheffield and Hull as well, but Leeds is where we train, it’s our name, it’s where we spend most of our time so it’s going to be awesome seeing those Leeds fans. It was just amazing in Sheffield, it felt like they were on the court with us they were that loud.

“And it was just nice to spend time with them on the court afterwards, to be able to have those conversations, just to let the crowd know how much we appreciate them and hope we can bring some joy and put on a good show for them.

Brie Grierson: “Being a Leeds girl I’m especially excited, it’s crazy to think the last time I played in Leeds it was at Leeds Beckett in front of a few hundred people for Team Northumbria against Yorkshire Jets back in 2016.

“Now I’m playing at the first direct in front of thousands, it’s something I never imagined would happen. I can’t quite believe it.

“It’s been a very long time. It’s been a journey. I’m such a Leeds girl – even though I’ve played for a few franchises I’ve never actually left Leeds, I’ve always lived here.

“To have gone full circle, to have come back here and now be playing a home game, having friends and family coming and supporting me is surreal.”

Playing at Leeds Arena

Jade Clarke: “It’ll be a big arena, I’ve never played there, but we’re excited to get in there and make that our home court.

“I’ve driven past Leeds arena a few times and thought ‘wow, that’s big’. So to actually be the show in there, the main event, all the girls can’t wait.

“It’s going to be a great event and I’d just encourage everyone to get their ticket and come and support us.

“Last year we didn’t have any crowds in until right at the end of the season and it made you realise how lucky you were just to be playing.

“So this year, it’s been fantastic. Even though we lost our first home game in Sheffield, everything we did the crowd were cheering for us, kept us going.

“You forget how much of an impact that home crowd can make and we’ll definitely need them on Sunday.”

Brie Grierson: “We’ve known for a while we’d be playing there, but for it to be here now and happening is just crazy.

“Literally so many people tapping me up for tickets. We get tickets for friends and family but they’ve gone so quickly and everyone is asking for extras.

“What was amazing last year was even though we had no fans in the games last year we still felt so supported and we knew we had so many fans through social media.

“So to get to meet those people and hear them cheer for us is going to be amazing.” It’ll be a-whole-nother level.”

What can fans expect?

Jade Clarke: “We’ve definitely got our trademark style, we’ve had two Aussie coaches so we play a man-on-man style, we play tough netball and we’ve got players that bring a lot of flair.

“We’ve got a lot of vocal players as well like Brie Grierson, she’s Leeds through and through, one of the best wing-attack’s I’ve ever played with, her speed is amazing.

“Viky Oyesola, my co-captain will come out flying as well, so anyone new to the game just needs to watch those two, they’ll learn so much.

“And we’ve got lots of young players who have made it on to the England team.

“It’s very exciting and we’ve laid the groundwork for the future.”

Brie Grierson: “First-time fans will think it’s a lot faster than they realised.

“And it’s supposed to be a non-contact game so new fans will see just how much contact there actually.

“First-time fans will realise just how good a game it is to watch, how exciting it is, the scoreboard is constantly ticking over.

“It’s really exciting.”

Opponents Wasps

Jade Clarke: “Finally my first game in Leeds against my old team.

“It was a tight contest last year, we beat them once and they beat us once so it’s going to be close again.

“This season is so competitive, every season is getting more and more competitive, each game can have a real bearing on the end of the season.”

Brie Grierson: “Our last game against them last season was a real turning point for us. I remember it so vividly, we came away and we knew we would be contenders for the top four.

“We’re going into this game stinging from last week and with a point to prove.”