Jack Laugher ‘haunted’ by final dive but clings on for bronze medal

YORKSHIRE diver Jack Laugher had to settle for bronze in the 3m springboard at the World Championships in South Korea after his final dive went horribly wrong to see him slip from the gold medal position he had occupied throughout.

Laugher, from Harrogate and who competes for City of Leeds Diving, said he felt “dead inside” afterwards and punched a wall “like an idiot”.

Britain's Jack Laugher performs his routine in the men's 3m springboard diving final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea today.

Having led from the first round, the 24-year-old was on course to challenge the world record total of 572.90 but scored just 30.60 in the sixth round to finish with 504.55.

World champion Siyi Xie (545.45) retained his title with Olympic champion Yuan Cao (504.55) taking silver.

“That’s going to haunt me for the rest of my life,” admitted Laugher.

“I don’t really know what went wrong on the last dive. I felt like it was right and correct just like the semi-finals but I made exactly the same mistake again. I had it in my hands with a 30-point lead – I think I’m going to start javelin because I’m great at throwing.

“I shouldn’t be too hard on myself but I’ve punched a wall like an idiot and I have been laughing and crying and don’t know how to feel at the moment.”

Laugher said he felt like he had let people down given the way he finished the competition.

“I feel pretty dead inside right now,” he added. “I mean the first five, most of them were pretty damn good, four and five were really outstanding and I don’t really know what went wrong on the last dive.

“I shouldn’t be too hard on myself –I know what I did today was fantastic, I just don’t have any words for how it ended; I had it in my hands and I let it go.

“I end on that dive because all of my life it’s been a good finisher for me and I’ve always been able to put it down with 90-100 points and it’s been my safety dive.

“I feel I’ve let a lot of people down. I know I haven’t but it really upsets me to know I could have made history.”