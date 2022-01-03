It's Leeds Rhinos v St Helens as Peter 'Snakebite' Wright takes on Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith in World Darts Championship final
Leeds Rhinos will face St Helens in tonight’s [Monday] William Hill World Darts Championship final.
Peter Wright is a Rhinos fan and opponent Michael Smith supports his hometown team, Saints.
Wright, known as Snakebite, won the title two years ago.
He has followed Rhinos’ fortunes since meeting some of the players in 2016, when darts’ Premier League was launched in Leeds.
Smith - nicknamed Bully Boy - has made no secret of his love for Saints and is a sponsor of local community club Pilkington Recs, where one of his sons plays in a junior team.
The Betfred Super League rivals each Tweeted a good luck message to their man following Sunday’s semi-finals at Alexandra Palace in London.
Smith saw off James Wade by six sets to three before Wright - wearing a blue and amber kit - hit a record 24 maximum 180s in a 6-4 defeat of two-time former champion Gary Anderson.
