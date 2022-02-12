Joe Cullen. Picture by PDC.

Cullen defeated Damon Heta 8-4 in the final.

He won the Masters a fortnight ago and added £12,000 to his name with the seventh Players Championship victory of his career to continue his strong recent form.

It was an outstanding response from Cullen who lost to Jonny Clayton in the final of Thursday's Premier League tournament in Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cullen beat Florian Hempel, Gordon Mathers and Vincent van der Voort before defeating Daryl Gurney's 6-4 win in the last 16.

He then averaged over 101 in a 6-5 quarter-final comeback win over Jose de Sousa, sealing victory with a 12-darter after finding himself 3-1 down at one stage.

Cullen also found himself two legs down in his semi-final with Connor Scutt before turning a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 lead with four straight legs and then closing out a 7-5 win.

He dominated the early stages of the final with Heta, taking leads of 2-0 and 5-1 before the Australian pulled back to 5-4.

The tenth leg proved crucial as Heta missed his chance to level, with Cullen capitalising to regain breathing space before winning the next two to close out the title.

"It's been a tough slog today but to win it is amazing," said Cullen.

"I've played terribly today and won the tournament, so what more can you ask for?"

Cullen added: "I played well against Jose in the quarter-finals and I knew that Damon was playing really well so I had to try to stick with him, nick the odd leg against the darts - I stayed in front and it was enough.

"When you can grind results out, it's more satisfying than the ton-plus averages.

"I think the ProTours I've won before, I've played decent and I've won them .

"Today I've played terribly and I think this is my best ProTour win yet.