Improved Bangkok can take classic trial

BANGKOK will try to confirm the impression he made when winning first time out this season in today’s bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown.

The Australia colt failed to win in three outings at two, but had clearly progressed over the winter to win at Doncaster.

Middleham trainer, Mark Johnston. Picture: Ben Duffy/SWpix.com.

Along with subsequent nine-length winner Telecaster, the pair pulled well clear of the remainder and Andrew Balding has high hopes for the rest of the season.

He said: “I’ve been delighted with him at home and he looks a high-class horse.

“We will find out where we are heading with him after Friday, but I’ve been very pleased with him. The only concern I would have is if there is heaps of rain, which it doesn’t look like there is going to be.

“It was only a maiden race he won last time, but it has worked out well and he was impressive winning it. I think he deserves a go at a trial.”

Persian Moon represents Middleham trainer Mark Johnston after running some nice races last year, including when third in the Acomb Stakes.

“He’s done well over the winter. We contemplated going to Epsom on Wednesday, but felt the Sandown race looked no more difficult and he’s got a chance,” said Sam Hoskins, racing manager to owner Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds.

“There are so many unexposed horses, we’d be delighted if he was in the first three realistically, but on the ratings he’s bang there, so we’re cautiously optimistic.

“If he’s got any aspirations of going to Epsom, he’s got to go close to winning, but I don’t know if that is realistic or not.

“The track should suit him, he ran well there last season and the only time he’s run poorly was on heavy ground at Haydock.”

Hoskins added: “He ran a cracker in the Acomb when he was slowly away and he’s out of a High Chaparral mare, so he should improve for the trip.

“I think he’s in the right race – it’s always nice to see no Ballydoyle horses in there!”

Technician was an impressive winner at Leicester on his second start for Martyn Meade and his assistant and son Freddie said: “We were very pleased with what we saw him do at Leicester.

“He did everything right. It was his first run of the year and you would think he will come on a fair bit for it.

“The trip and track should suit him at Sandown, so hopefully he will go well again. He quickened away well at Leicester and if Oisin (Murphy) had asked for more, he could have won by further.

“He won on good-to-firm the other day, but he won’t mind if there is a bit of rain.”

John Gosden is doubly represented with the once-raced Alfaatik and Travel On, the mount of Frankie Dettori.

“We’ve got Travel On and Alfaatik, who I was thinking of running at Epsom but that might have got him a little confused down the hill,” said Gosden.

“I think they are two nice, progressive, strapping colts.

“I think Travel On is a mile-and-a-half horse, but there’s only one trial at that trip and that’s at Chester, so I thought he’d enjoy the last four furlongs uphill. It’s a true track and he’ll enjoy a proper track.”

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

DONCASTER: 1.40 Days Of Glory, 2.15 Rebel State, 2.50 Shades Of Blue, 3.25 Moraawed, 3.55 Zamjar, 4.25 Carnwennan, 5.00 Dream World.

SANDOWN: 1.50 Reggae Runner, 2.25 CRYSTAL OCEAN (NAP), 3.00 Bangkok (next best), 3.35 Sharja Bridge, 4.05 Kurious, 4.35 King Power, 5.05 Noble Lineage.

PERTH: 1.30 Vision Du Puy, 2.05 Western Rules, 2.40 Count Simon, 3.15 Atlanta Ablaze, 3.45 Temple Man, 4.15 Late Date, 4.45 Mam Trasna, 5.15 Archie Brown.

CHEPSTOW: 4.50 Conas Taoi, 5.20 Blue Monday, 5.50 Grey Diamond, 6.25 Air De Rock, 7.00 High Noon, 7.30 Mister Robbo, 8.00 Delface.

BANGOR: 4.40 Vivaccio, 5.10 Court Jurado, 5.40 Kereman, 6.15 Cock A Doodle Doo, 6.50 Bolton Boy, 7.20 Angels Antics, 7.50 Bluberry High.