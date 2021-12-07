Ilkley and Otley joined by Barnsley and Sheffield on British Cycling’s National Circuit Series calendar

Riders pass along the Grove in last year's Lister Horsefall Ilkley Grand Prix (Picture: SWPix.com)

Following a successful debut in 2021, the Ilkley Cycle Races will once again feature in the men’s and women’s National Circuit Series, while races in Barnsley, Sheffield and Colne will all return following cancellations in 2021.

Both the men’s and women’s National Circuit Series will begin in Otley, with the Otley Women’s Grand Prix and Property Development Men’s Otley Grand Prix on Wednesday, June 29.

The action then moves to Ilkley on Friday, July 1, to Barnsley a week later, and to Sheffield for round four on Wednesday, July 20. The series concludes in Colne and the Midlands later in the month.

Eluned King of Team Breeze wins the women's Otley Grand Prix last year (Picture: SWPIx.com)

As has been the case since 2017, equal prize money will be on offer in both the men’s and women’s series.

British Cycling’s head of events, Jonathan Day, said: “It’s brilliant news that we’re able to welcome back a number of races which haven’t been able to take place in the past two seasons, including some mainstays of the calendar, and we’re determined to give our teams and riders the best possible platform to develop and grow from.”

The eight-round National Road Series welcomes back the Stockton Cycling Festival Grand Prix and the Tour of the Reservoir, after missing 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.