How to win a family ticket to see Leeds Knights face-off against Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday September 10
LEEDS KNIGHTS continue their pre-season preparations this Friday night when they welcome Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs to Elland Road Ice Arena (face-off 7.30pm) – and you could be there to watch it live.
We have teamed up with the Knights to offer a family ticket – for two adults and three children – to watch head coach Dave Whistle’s Knights’ players in action.
All you need to do is answer the following question: Who is the head coach of Leeds Knights?
Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Knights Ticket Comp as the email subject) Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number and hurry as the closing date for entries is at 7pm on Thursday, September 9. The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the club.
