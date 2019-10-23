How points can make prizes for Leeds Chiefs and Andres Kopstals

PUSHING HARD: Andres Kopstals, in action against Bracknell Bees earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Kevin Slyfield.

But, two months into the club’s first-ever season in the newly-formed NIHL National division, Kopstals’ expectations have been surpassed.

Quickly settling into life in a northern town – an initial few weeks in Leeds city centre has been followed by Kopstals and a handful of his Chiefs’ team-mates now living in Batley – the 25-year-old forward has acclimatised well, both on and off the ice.

“I didn’t really know what to expect coming over here – a new team, a new franchise and a first-year coach, as well as a brand new rink,” said Toronto-born Kopstals.

CONTRIBUTING FACTOR: Centre Andres Kopstals has posted three points in his eight games so far this season. Picture courtesy of Tony Sargent.

“But it has surpassed my expectations in terms of how welcoming everybody has been – not that I expected anything less in that respect – but it’s been great getting to know the guys and Sam.

“Living in Leeds for those first few weeks was great. I didn’t know what to expect from Leeds – I’d obviously heard of it but I didn’t really know how big it was.

“Leeds as a city was a lot of fun. We got out to a few restaurants and we were out one time on a day when Leeds United were playing and that was a sight to be seen – just seeing the passion that the city has on match day for their club, all the fans walking around with their jerseys and scarves on. That’s not something you see a lot of back home.”

Points may have been hard to come by for both team and player – Kopstals has three assists from his eight appearances so far – but confidence is high that both tallies will improve sooner rather than later.

IMPRESSED: Player-coach Sam Zajac is happy with the efforts of import centre Andres Kopstals. Picture courtesy of Chris Stratford.

Leeds are bottom of the NIHL National standings with just one win from eight games and a deserved point taken from a 5-4 overtime defeat to Yorkshire rivals Hull Pirates last Sunday.

There have been moments of frustration both on a personal level and throughout the team but, overall, the mood in the camp has remained positive, a strong self-belief something instilled at an early stage by player-coach Sam Zajac.

“Those first five games on paper certainly didn’t look great, but the story on paper is definitely much different than what actually happened on the ice,” said Kopstals of a frustrating start to the team’s campaign which saw them lose five straight before recording their first win in a 4-0 triumph at Raiders IHC on October 13.

“There were small spells in each game where it just got away from us and they proved to be the defining factor in games.

“We were hitting the post a lot and it just seemed like when the opponent got a half-decent chance, they capitalised and we didn’t.

“But that performance at Raiders was great and is the Chiefs I’m convinced we will see a lot more of going forward.”

One thing Kopstals is keen to do more of going forward is contribute more in terms of goals and assists but, unlike fellow import Radek Meidl who is delivering on expectations to be a regular point-scorer, it is clear Kopstals was brought in by Zajac to perform a different role.

“I wish I could have contributed more but the biggest thing for me is that I’m getting chances to score in games, the chances are there and once that first goal comes, hopefully it will open the floodgates,” he added.

“I’m trying to keep that positive mindset – once the chances stop coming then I guess it gets a little bit concerning, but I’m nowhere near that stage.

“Defensively, Sam’s put his trust in me to get out there on the penalty kill and I’m trying to lead in facets of the game other than offensively, trying to be solid defensively, trying to win face-offs, keep the PK 100 per cent, or as high as I can.”

Zajac himself is happy with the contribution of both his import signings, having taken his time to get the right players in.

“Andres is a big player for us,” said Zajac. “He’s a great centre, fantastic on the draws and away from the puck he’s been really good.

“The goals are not falling for him at the minute but his overall contribution is something we’re really happy with. He has fitted in well and I’ve got no doubt that the goals will come for him at some point.

“He’s got a good hockey brain and he sees the game really well. We knew when we first started speaking to him and when we were doing our research that he wasn’t necessarily going to be the kind of guy who would score two to three points a game, that’s not really what we brought him over for.

“He carries the play well and has played at some fantastic levels before coming over here.

“He’s definitely got all the tools and his two-way game has been really good – he more than anyone is dying to get on that scoreboard.