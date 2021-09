How Emma Raducanu wasted little time at the US Open in announcing her brilliance to the world

Emma Raducanu hugs the trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez during the women's singles final of the US Open in New York Picture: AP/Elise Amendola

Playing in just her second grand slam tournament, the 18-year-old from Kent won all 20 sets she played in qualifying and the main draw to become the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 1977.

Raducanu was sitting her A-levels little more than three months ago having not played a competitive match for more than a year but she has burst onto the big stage like no-one before her.

Fernandez is only two months older having celebrated her 19th birthday earlier this week but the Canadian, who had claimed a host of big scalps, including defending champion Naomi Osaka, had no answer to the brilliance of Raducanu, who claimed a 6-4 6-3 victory in an hour and 51 minutes.

Emma Raducanu reacts after scoring a point against Leylah Fernandez in the women's singles final at the US Open in New York Picture: AP/Seth Wenig

Her achievement is unprecedented. No qualifier had ever reached a slam final before, while she is the first woman ever to win a title in as few as two tournaments, and the youngest since Maria Sharapova triumphed at Wimbledon in 2004.

While Raducanu’s Wimbledon breakthrough showed she could potentially be a grand slam winner in the future, no-one, least of all the teenager herself, expected it to come so soon.

The evening began with a ceremony to remember the victims of the September 11 attacks 20 years ago – before both finalists were born.

The reception the young women received when they walked out onto Arthur Ashe indicated that Fernandez, who lives in Florida, would receive the most support, her giant-killing run having captured the hearts of the New York crowd.

Leylah Fernandez reacts after scoring a point against Emma Raducanu. Picture: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Raducanu had not been troubled enough to really need to draw on the crowd, with her closest set coming in the second round of qualifying, when she was just another low-ranked hopeful trying to reach the main draw.

She was already the first player ever to play 10 singles matches at the same slam, and she quickly shut down the suggestion there might be any pressure on her going into the final.

It certainly did not appear that way as she swung freely through the first game, clinching it with a cross-court backhand struck so true that Fernandez did not move. This was a very different scenario for the Canadian, who had been the big underdog in her previous four matches but here found herself as the higher ranked and more experienced player.

The contest quickly became an almighty battle, Raducanu breaking for 2-0 on her sixth chance only for Fernandez to take her fourth opportunity to hit straight back. It was a showcase of all the skills, mental resilience and athleticism that had seen the two women conquer all before them.

Emma Raducanu returns a shot to Leylah Fernandez in Saturday's final. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Fernandez had shaken off her early nerves and the match was everything that had been anticipated.

Every rally was hard fought, neither woman shirking an opportunity to strike the first blow but reading each other in a way none of the previous opponents had managed.

The Raducanu return has been arguably the shot of the tournament and two sizzlers brought up two set points in the 10th game.

Fernandez saved both, and a third that followed, but, on the fourth, Raducanu drilled a forehand down the line before raising her arms and letting out a huge ‘Come on’.

Raducanu has been more contained emotionally than her opponent throughout the fortnight but this was the most pressure she had been under and she knew what a huge moment it was.

Fernandez knew, too, and Raducanu had three chances to break for 2-0 in the second but the Canadian dug in brilliantly to hold and then surged ahead with a break in another long game. But back came Raducanu with more superb returning and a run of four games in a row took her to the brink of victory.

She held two match points at 5-2 but Fernandez was not finished, saving both and then forcing a break point as Raducanu attempted to serve it out.

To add to the tension, the British player was forced to take an injury timeout after grazing her leg sliding to the ball, much to the annoyance of Fernandez.

Raducanu saved the break point, and another, before bringing up her third match point. And this time she took it – with a dream ace. Watching from the stands was Wade, also the last British woman to triumph in New York in 1968, and she applauded Raducanu with a smile to match the teenager’s.

Fernandez fought back tears on the podium but could reflect on a superb tournament.

She said: “It’s incredible. I honestly have no idea what to say. Today’s going to be hard to recuperate but Emma played amazing so I congratulate her and her team.

“I’m very proud of myself and the way I played these last two weeks and especially having the crowd.