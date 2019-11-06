Hockey: Sophie Powley's strike earns a deserved point for Leeds Adel Hockey Club Ladies

Leeds Adel Hockey Club Ladies 1sts.

That was going to be easier said than done, however, as the visitors to the War Memorial on Saturday were Boston Spa – a side that arrived unbeaten in the campaign this season.

The visiting side showed their calibre by going ahead quickly in the game, a fantastic shot that only ever had the one outcome.

Once the initial shock had worn off, Adel became more confident and composed in how they went about their work.

Action from Leeds Adel Hockey Club Ladies 1sts 1-1 draw with Boston Spa.

Building from the back and working on keeping possession and, therefore, starving Boston of their opportunities to double their lead was the aim, which, in turn, allowed the Adel midfield to find a little space and freedom.

This game plan slowly started to yield results and Adel soon began to test the Boston defence and keeper.

For 33 minutes of the second half, Adel dominated the game in all areas of play, giving the Boston players a torrid time.

Time was slipping slowly away to salvage something from the game, and just as the spectators were about to lose hope, redemption came in the form of Sophie Powley.

Adel won a short corner with less than two minutes on the clock, a chance that Powley was not going to miss. This strike broke Boston hearts and earned a much deserved draw for Adel Ladies.

Slazengers were the visitors looking to take on Adel Ladies 3rd XI, with neither side really having found their form so far this year.

Adel started the game stronger, and a very solid and workmanlike performance ensured that no goals were conceded in the first half, and the teams entered the break knowing the first to score would likely take this contest. Adel controlled the game from the restart and managed not one, but three goals to see off stubborn Slazenger.

A cracking strike from the top of the ‘D’ by Charlie Bucket was the opener, a shot that was never going to be stopped on its way to the net. This was followed by two goals for Amelia Smith, rounding off a fantastic game and earning Amelia the player-of-the-match title for this week.

Adel Ladies’ 5th XI were the final side to play at the War Memorial this week, as they took on a City of York Sixes side who were looking for a first win.

Having been beaten by York’s fifth team the previous weekend, Adel were hoping that home turf would help dish out a form of revenge.

This proved to be the case, as Adel ran out comfortable 7-0 winners at the final whistle.

A hat-trick for Megan Curtiss, with all goals coming from short corners, and another for Jade Dobson – the pick of these being a full-length dive to claim a reverse stick strike – put the game well beyond the reach of the York players.

Nicole Sharman got herself on the scoresheet with a single, but no less important goal, after she finished a great piece of team play.

This result doubled the goals scored by the Ladies fives so far this season, but leaves no-one in doubt there is more to come from this talented group of players.

Adel Hockey Club results in full: Men’s 1sts 3 Whitley Bay and Tynemouth 1; Men’s 2nds 4 Kingston upon Hull 2; Men’s 3rds 1 Acomb 2; Men’s 4ths 4 Tadcaster Magnets 2; Men’s 5ths 0 Acomb 7; Men’s 6ths 4 Huddersfield Dragons 0. Ladies 1sts 1 Boston Spa 1; Ladies 2nds 3 Slazengers 3; Ladies 3rds 3 Slazengers 0; Ladies 4ths 0 Slazengers 2; Ladies 5ths 7 City of York 0.

With no National League games at Sports Park Weetwood last weekend, the eyes of Leeds Hockey Club were turned to the Ladies Second XI who were hosting Newcastle University, and the Men’s Thirds who were up against Richmond.

Leeds Ladies are having a season to forget so far, and, unfortunately, the weekend can be added to that list. Losing 2-1 to Newcastle University leaves the Yorkshire side sitting too close for comfort to the bottom of the league and, although early in the season, Leeds won’t want to find themselves in this position for much longer.

With an away game against Sheffield University Bankers next week, there is hope that the current slump won’t last much longer.

It was a different, but no less stressful story for the men of Leeds, as the third team welcomed Richmond to Weetwood.

Richmond are currently rock bottom of the North Division Two East league, and Leeds were hoping for an easy game to distance themselves from the lower teams in this league.

However, it never seems to run smoothly for Leeds and, although they managed a win, they were definitely made to work for it. The final score of 4-3 meant the points were with the team in blue, but also shows that Richmond are not quite ready to throw in the towel yet.