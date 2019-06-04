Hockey: Leeds Adel Hockey Club flying the flag for county on national stage

The Cricket World Cup is in full swing and the Women’s Football World Cup is on the horizon.

Most hockey players have stored their sticks and are looking to their summer holidays. Not so Adel.

Leeds Adel still have a couple of games to play of the 2018/19 season, and these games could be some of the most important in their history.

Not content with their men’s section winning the Yorkshire Hockey Association’s Most Improved Award, achieving numerous promotions across the club, their mixed team is flying the flag for all clubs in Yorkshire by competing for the England Hockey Mixed Tier 2 title. The mixed tournament is run for all clubs in the country and based around two tiers.

Adel initially entered for Tier 1 and faced local rivals Ben Rhydding in the first round.

Leading for most of the game, Adel found the game slightly too long for them and the final whistle saw both teams on equal footing.

Penalty strokes followed, and unfortunately for the Adel club the momentum was with Rhydding, who snatched the win in the most heartbreaking fashion.

Although out of the Tier 1 competition, the format meant that they were put into the Tier 2 championship.

The early disappointment was obviously the fuel that Adel needed for their engine, and they have blown away all challengers so far to book themselves a place in the semi-finals and a possible final place.

Speaking to Sam Jackson, club treasurer and mixed team manager, it is obvious how passionate he is for hockey, Adel as a club and especially the Mixed team. He said: “The team has grown together and progressed throughout this tournament and it’s been a pleasure to watch them develop.”

An avid player, Jackson is more than happy to manage the mixed side and, if a trophy is waiting for them at the end of next weekend, he will have earned his medal. Adel unveiled a new club sponsor for this finals weekend, and next season, in Blacks Solicitors, proudly displaying the company logo on their shirts.

Team captain Will Powley said: “The way this team has progressed on the road to Lee Valley has always been light-hearted and in the right spirit which embodies what our club is all about.

“This squad isn’t just made up of the 22 players to have donned the orange on the pitch, but also the many volunteers, club members and wider families that have shown limitless support and commitment to this team throughout our campaign.”

This camaraderie is clear to see had you visited Adel’s home ground last weekend, as they had volunteers from within the club showing off their DIY skills as they paved a walkway round their pitch.

Where many clubs would get someone in to do the work, Adel have used the exercise as another team-bonding process, with many club members turning up to dig turf or lay paving slabs.

The semi-final and final are both played at the Olympic hockey pitch at Lee Valley on June 8-9, and it is a fantastic opportunity for the team from Yorkshire to display their talents on the biggest stage possible in English club hockey.

Horsham are the opposition for Saturday’s game, a match that will prove a tough test, before a final against either Bristol Firebrands or the UK Fire Service on Sunday, and many from the club are expected to make the long trip down to show their support.