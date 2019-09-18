Hockey: Leeds-Adel club’s warm welcome guaranteed

A summer of sport has seen England Cricket win the World Cup but lose the Ashes, England Women lose to the eventual winners of the Football World Cup – the USA, and Andy Murray return to Wimbledon in the men’s and mixed doubles.

Now, as rugby union teams the world over are preparing to travel to Japan to compete for the World Cup, players countrywide are taping up their sticks and searching for gum shields, to be ready for the restart of the English hockey season.

Based just outside of the Leeds ring road, Adel Sports Club is home to a number of sporting activities. On any given day you can see cricket, football, archery or tennis, and tucked away at the far side of the site is the AstroTurf which is home to Leeds Adel Hockey Club.

The ‘Orange Army’ number 11 teams – six male and five female – as well as a strong junior set-up.

And, from September to April, these squads take to the field to compete in all levels of the Yorkshire and Northern Leagues.

With eight divisional titles in the last three seasons, multiple Yorkshire and England Hockey awards, and now both first XI squads playing in the Northern Leagues, on-pitch success is obvious to all.

Further progression is the aim for Adel this coming season, not just in their steady and seemingly unstoppable movement up the divisions, but also at their home pitch.

A new fencing, dugouts and walkway for spectators have all been added over the summer period; this, along with the support of new sponsors, Blacks Solicitors, leaves Adel looking primed for the season’s start.

However, this does not mean that Adel are going to be resting on their laurels.

Pre-season training for the club began nearly a month ago, and additional fitness training takes place every Monday evening throughout the season.

Club loyalty, passion for the game and pride in the kit they wear is evident when you speak to any of the members – whether they play for the first or the fifth team.

And there is little doubt that Adel will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

When the new path around their pitch was planned, many club members gave up their weekends and worked to prepare the ground and lay the flags themselves. Drainage ditches for the new dugouts were again dealt with by club members.

Within all this activity, one face stands out time and again, Sam Jackson. Currently the clubs treasurer, Jackson can also be found coaching the mixed squad, playing for any team that will take him, and supporting every ‘orange player’ that is at home on a Saturday.

Adel is also a club keen to promote hockey as a social sport alongside their league and cup campaigns, with their second annual ‘Saturday Night Lights’ game taking place on Saturday, September 21.

Started last year and played at the Adel War Memorial pitch, this is a game against local rivals, Leeds, and sees squads of 20 players take to the field.

The rules are largely standard hockey rules – with a couple of twists added – and the emphasis is very much on fun.

The match umpires will be recording their perspective of the game using bodycams, and highlights of this footage, along with additional video, will be uploaded to the Adel website and other forms of social media in the following weeks.

Adel are always looking for new members so, if you are interested in hockey, contact the club on hockeyinleeds@gmail.com or via any of their social media platforms, and you will be welcomed warmly.