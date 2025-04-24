Hat-trick of medals earn Leah Schlosshan world championship debut alongside Max Litchfield and Tom Dean
The 20-year-old long-time City of Leeds swimmer who now competes for Manchester Performance Centre, won two freestyle silvers and a buttefly bronze in London.
It was a silver in the 200m freestyle behind Freya Colbert that punched her ticket to Singapore.
Bradford Grammar School graduate Schlosshan is a former European junior gold medallist.
Aquatics GB are taking a 28-strong team to Singapore this summer, including six medallists from Paris – Duncan Scott, Matt Richards, James Guy, Ben Proud, Tom Dean and Jack McMillan.
Pontefract’s Max Litchfield successfully defended his 400m individual medley title and heads back to the worlds where he won silver last year.
The 30-year-old – fourth in three successive Olympic 400m IM finals dating back to 2016 - is starting the journey to another Games in Los Angeles in 2028.