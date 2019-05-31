Hanging Heaton still in the hunt for the elusive Priestley Cup

Having been eliminated from one prestigious cup competition already this season, Hanging Heaton will be in no mood to bow out of another on Sunday afternoon.

The Bennett Laners, who have shown their cup prowess in a number of competitions over the years, make the trip to Championship One outfit Keighley for a second-round Priestley Cup tie – with the Tewits likely to be in determined mood.

Cieran Garner of Woodlands has the Hanging Heaton fielders taking cover as he drives.

Gary Fellows’s side are already out of the Heavy Woollen Cup following a recent reverse to Wickersley Old Village which saw the holders exit the competition at the second-round stage.

Last season proved a wholly successful one for Heaton on the cup circuit with Heavy Woollen Cup success against New Farnley preceding victories in the Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions finale at Cleckheaton and their memorable Vitality ECB Club T20 finals-day triumph at Derby’s County Ground.

Priestley Cup glory has proved more onerous over the years and success in the competition will rank pretty highly on the list of aims this season for Heaton, whose list of cup accomplishments elsewhere is pretty impressive.

As with the Tewits, cup silverware has also frequented the trophy cabinet at Woodlands over the years.

New Farnley's Lee Goddard.

The Priestley Cup holders, who were awarded the cup last August after Farsley conceded amid farcical scenes, are also on the road on Sunday, with Cieran Garner’s side making the short trip to another second-tier team in Gomersal.

Meanwhile, 2017 winners New Farnley have also been handed an away tie, with Lee Goddard’s side heading to top-flight newboys Wrenthorpe.

Eight-time winners East Bierley, who now find themselves in the Championship One after a couple of fraught years, head to another ‘fallen giant’ in Pudsey Congs, who also now currently reside in the second tier of the Bradford League.

Championship One leaders Baildon play host to divisional rivals Batley, with both having made sound starts in their league campaigns.

Methley will be seeking respite from their league toils at Ossett, while Pudsey St Lawrence should have few problems against a struggling Scholes outfit.

Morley head to Bradford and Bingley.