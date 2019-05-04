Great Scott climbs into Tour de Yorkshire’s red jersey

Home advantage will boost Rob Scott’s hopes of being on the podium when the Tour de Yorkshire finishes in Leeds on Sunday.

Scott will wearing the red best climber’s jersey when the decisive stage starts in Halifax, close to his Hebden Bridge home.

The Team Wiggins rider was first over the top of two of the five classified climbs on Saturday’s windswept 132km stage three from Bridlington to Scarborough, which was won in a sprint finish, from a reduced bunch, by Dane Alexander Kamp.

“We will have to do a bit of mathematics to see how many points I need to keep the jersey,” said Scott after Saturday’s presentation.

“The advantage I have got is I know the course like the back of my hand.

“I know where to move up and where to sit in.”

Of his ride in stage three, Scott reflected: “Being in the break was a target because being a smaller team we’ve got to take something from the race and something like the mountains jersey is quite achievable.

“The break took a long time, about an hour, to go, but once I was in it I had good legs.

“I knew there was quite a lot of climbs on offer to be able to get enough points to take the jersey by the end of the day.

“On each one I had good legs and I just made sure I was first over the top to get maximum points.”

Scott eased up after the break was caught and rode into the finish in the second group.

By that point he had done enough to ensure leadership in the mountains category and he added: “It is great, starting in Halifax is not far from my house and pretty much the whole course is on my training roads.”

Scott Thwaites, from Steeton, was fifth on the stage and moved up to a similar position in the general classification.

Kamp outsprinted an frustrated Christopher Lawless, but the British rider - of Team Ineos - took the overall leader’s blue jersey.

“My teammates did a terrific job and in the end to finish off with the win was fantastic,” said Kamp.

“It was a good victory.”