Great Britain show grit to win bronze at UCI Road World Championships

SOME YORKSHIRE grit helped Great Britain win an unexpected medal on the opening day of the UCI Road World Championships.

Italy looked set to pip Great Britain in the team time trial mixed relay until they were hampered by a puncture on the toughest part of the course.

Harry Tanfield at the UCI World Championships. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

That disrupted their rhythm and they finished four seconds slower than the British squad.

The host nation - whose team included Harry Tanfield, from Great Ayton - claimed the bronze medal, with Holland taking gold and Germany the silver.

The event, making its debut at the Worlds, featured 11 teams of three men and three women riding in three groups.

The women began their lap when the second male rider crossed the line and the overall time was taken on the second female home.

Great Britain, whose other riders were Daniel Bigham, John Archibald, Joscelin Lowden, Anna Henderson and Lauren Dolan, clocked 39 minutes 18.87 seconds, at an impressive average speed of 42.122kph.

After seeing off UCI World Cycling Centre, Spain, Belgium and Slovenia in the first wave, they faced a long wait on the podium to see if their time would be beaten.

Switzerland, France and Denmark all failed to overhaul the hosts, leaving only the three most fancied teams, Germany, Italy and Holland, still to ride.

The Dutch team of Koen Bouwman, Bauke Mollema, Jos van Emden, Lucinda Brand, Riejanne Markus and Amy Pieters, stopped the clock at 38,27.60.

Germany finished 22.75 seconds behind.

The bronze medal was an emotional achievement for Tanfield following the death of his mother, Clare, last month.

He said: “That’s why I wanted to do it, for my mum to be proud of me.”

Despite being the hosts, Great Britain were not fancied to claim a podium place.

“We never anticipated getting a medal,” Tanfield admitted.

“From the start we knew it could be close, but the teams Italy, Germany and the Netherlands have, we knew they were going to be super-strong. In the end it came down to a couple of seconds.

“We gave everything we could; we got third, but the men, we were second at the halfway point so we’re really, really pleased with that.”

Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini had to be left behind by colleagues Elena Cecchini and Tatiana Guderzo as she changed her bike following the puncture, but caught them before the finish line.

“I had to have a bike change and then I had to do an individual pursuit,” she said.

“I felt really strong, the men did a great job and we were doing a very good effort. I feel for my teammates to have left them alone.”

The Dutch managed to avoid disaster on the opening lap after a touch of wheels.

Mollema recalled: “I don’t know really what happened. It was close and I just managed to stay upright.

“Luckily I did, it could have cost us the gold medal.”

Meanwhile, Leeds’ David Stone was among the winners at Saturday’s Para-cycling international.

Stone claimed victory in the T2 class by five seconds from Germany’s Hans-Peter Durst.

Tadcaster and Wetherby were host towns for the para competition, along with Beverley and all 26 races finished in Harrogate.

Today’s action features the junior women’s and junior men’s time trials. The women race one circuit of the Harrogate course, with the first rider due off the start ramp at 10.10am. Expected finish time for the women’s race is 11.45am.

The men’s competition, over two laps, begins at 1.10pm and is due to finish at 4.40pm.