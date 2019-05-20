Great Britain 4 France 3 (OT) - Pete Russell hails GB heroes after retaining place among world's elite

BEN DAVIES scored an overtime winner to seal a stuinning comeback from Great Britain to beat France to ensure survival in the top tier of the IIHF World Championships.

Pete Russell's team came from 3-0 down to stun France, who are now relegated after 12 years in the top tier.

After a goalless first period, GB's hopes of remaining in the top tier for a second successive year looked gone when they found themselves 3-0 down after France plundered three goals inside four minutes.

But they got themselves a lifeline before the end of the middle period when a smart pass from Sheffield Steelers' defenceman Ben O'Connor found club team-mate Robert Dowd free in front of net, from where he showed neat hands to back-hand the puck into the net at 34.59.

It got even better for GB when Mike Hammond grabbed his fourth goal of the tournament when he was first to react and pounce on a rebound from in front at 38.04.

Jusdt over five minutes into the third and GB were level through Robert Farmer and, although there were numerous chances at both ends therafter, neitherside could find the wining goal.

Robert Dowd and Ben O'Connor celebrate the start of GB's comeback after the Sheffield Steelers forward made it 3-1 in the 34th minute. Picture: Getty Images.

In overtime, GB somehow managed to survive a couple close scares in front of net, with Ben Bowns and some desperate defending keeping the puck out.

Great work from captain Jonathan Phillips saw him win the foot race to a puck in the France zone and he was able to slip a pass inside to a charging Ben Davies who showed a neat touch to fire past French goalie Florian Hardy for an historic winner.

"This is massive moment for the team and a massive moment in British ice hockey," said head coach Russell. "At 3-0 we did not panic. I looked at the guys in the timeout and I knew which team was winning this game. They knew they could still do it.

"What they have just achieved is the biggest thing in their career. They drew strength from what they did in Hungary a year ago.

"They had the belief that they could win this game and I am so proud of every single one of them.”