Goaltender Sam Gospel tipped to be No 1 guy for Leeds Chiefs

WHEN Sam Zajac first knew he’d got the job as Leeds’ Chiefs’ first-ever coach, he knew immediately who he would be making his first recruiting call to.

Goaltender Sam Gospel played alongside 29-year-old Zajac for almost three seasons at Telford Tigers in the now-defunct EPIHL.

The two hit if off then, have stayed in touch in the relatively small world that is British ice hockey and will, come September, find themselves playing alongside each other under the newly-formed Chiefs’ banner in the inaugural NIHL National season.

Gospel, 25,has spent the majority of his development and playing career in his hometown of Nottingham.

He is effectively on a season-long loan from the Elite League’s Nottingham Panthers, with who he will continue to train as well as heading up the M1 to join the Chiefs’ own practice sessions at their Elland Road rink.

As is the case with all ice hockey teams, goaltending is one of the key pieces of the roster puzzle for any coach and, in Gospel, Chiefs boss Zajac believes he has hit the jackpot.

“He was the first guy I called when I got the job, here” said the former Glasgow Clan and Whitley Warriors’ defenceman.

“I played with him for a couple of years or at Telford and so I know exactly what he brings to the rink every night.

“He’s been in the Elite League for the past couple of years and he’s also going to keep training with Nottingham and be available for them.

“So it was a win-win really because, for my opinion, I think we’re getting the best goalie in the league and he can still play and train at the higher level, so it is great for him.

“He is going to be a backbone for this team and somebody that we are going to lean heavily on.

“He was speaking to quite a few teams,but I think he wanted to come in here and get in early and be a part of what we’re building here from the start.

“Technically he is great, he’s calm, he’s a great guy in the room and kind of brings everything that you need from a goalie.”

More signings are expected to be announced next week.