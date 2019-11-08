'Glue guy' Richard Bentham happy taking on any role for Leeds Chiefs

GO-TO GUY: Richard Bentham goes to the net in the defeat at Peterborough Phantoms last month. Picture: David Lowndes.

The 29-year-old was one of four players to make the switch from Solway Sharks to West Yorkshire in the summer, with Bentham joined on the Chiefs’ roster by Steven Moore, Joe Coulter and Lewis Baldwin. Zajac, who first played alongside Bentham in junior roller hockey, knew he was bringing in a reliable all-rounder.

“He is ‘Mr Adaptable’ for us,” said Zajac.

“He’s a real glue guy and we’ve got a few guys like that – great in the dressing room and who leave it all out on the ice and do whatever is asked of them.

“You could ask Benths to play in goal and he would do it – he just loves to play hockey. He’s happy playing either forward or defence – he just wants to be out on the ice enjoying himself.

“He’s been great from day one, he’s really positive in the room and I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

The signing of young forward Brodie Jesson in midweek, means Bentham is likely to revert to playing primarily on the blue line for the trip to Hull Pirates and the visit of leaders Swindon Wildcats when the Chiefs host their second game on the road at Widnes on Sunday.

A quirk of the fixture list saw the Chiefs face Hull and Swindon on the same weekend last month, Zajac's team losing out by the odd goal on both occasions, although they took a point after going to overtime in East Yorkshire on the Sunday.