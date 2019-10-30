Frankie Dettoi's Breeders' Cup could 'stall before it even starts'

Frankie Dettori

Dettori has five rides at the two-day event with his strongest chance appearing to be Simon Crisford’s A’Ali in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

However, the Norfolk Stakes and Flying Childers winner will have to overcome stall 10 in a 12-strong field.

The Wes Ward duo of Kimari (stall seven), second in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and Four Wheel Drive (nine) head the betting.

Dettori teams up with Aidan O’Brien in the Juvenile Filly Turf to ride Etoile but she must overcome the widest stall of all in 14. Stablemate Tango is in stall eight for Ryan Moore while Karl Burke’s Living In The Past is in stall one and Roger Varian’s Daahyeh is in five. In the same race is arguably one of the strongest European chances of the night, Jessica Harrington’s Group One winner, Albigna, and she will break from stall nine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dettori is also drawn wide on John Gosden’s Fanny Logan who has the widest stall in the Filly & Mare Turf in 12. O’Brien’s Just Wonderful is just on her inside in 11 with Fleeting in three and Joseph O’Brien’s Iridessa in one.

The Breeders’ Cup Mile is one of the feature races of the meeting but, yet again, Dettori was posted wide on James Tate’s Hey Gaman in 13. Another big hope for Europe on the night is Circus Maximus and the St James’s Palace Stakes hero will leave stall nine.

David O’Meara’s Lord Glitters fared little better in 12 with his stablemate Suedois in one. Richard Fahey’s Royal Ascot winner Space Traveller is in three.

In the Turf Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck drew stall five with stable companion Mount Everest just on his inside in four.

Charlie Appleby’s Old Persian will break from stall 10.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Ambassadorial is in stall six in the Dirt Mile while Dettori’s final mount, Imprimis in the Turf Sprint, drew stall three.

n Hughie Morrison has no concerns at all over the condition of Marmelo ahead of the Melbourne Cup next week.

Second in the race 12 months ago, the six-year-old was sent for a scan by Australian vets after showing signs of soreness.

Since his heroic effort last year, Marmelo has won a Group Three at Newbury and a Group Two in France.

Morrison, who arrived in Australia on Tuesday, was happy with his condition after a spin on the track under big-race pilot Hugh Bowman.

“I didn’t see having a scan as a problem,” said Morrison.

“We know this horse incredibly well. Tom (his handler) has ridden him since he was a baby. I have known him since he was a two-year-old.

“Tom, who has loved him for three years, said he is moving as well as ever and Hughie (Bowman) rode him today and said he worked better this time than he did this time last year.

“All roads lead to next Tuesday.

“He was x-rayed and cleared before he came and he was x-rayed last week. His x-rays showed no difference to this time last year and I think the CT scan, from what I have heard, I don’t think it’s significant.

“I think his form is probably on a similar level.”

SOBOT'S SELECTIONS

FAKENHAM: 1.10 Falco Blitz, 1.40 Perfect Myth, 2.10 Kalaya, 2.40 Nube Negra, 3.10 The Darley Lama, 3.40 Old Salt, 4.10 Largy Mouth.

KEMPTON: 4.40 Pour La Victoire, 5.10 Qinwan, 5.40 Rosardo Senorita (next best), 6.10 Crimewave, 6.40 Montys Inn, 7.10 Casa Comigo, 7.40 EL MISK (NAP), 8.10 Fields Of Dreams.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.50 Bobby The Great, 1.20 Oud Metha Bridge, 1.50 Ainsdale, 2.20 Aperitif, 2.50 Goshen, 3.20 Visor, 3.50 Para Queen, 4.20 Star Ascending.

TAUNTON: 1.30 Primal Focus, 2.00 Cottonvale, 2.30 Great Beyond, 3.00 Pointed And Sharp, 3.30 Coby Nine, 4.00 Agent Westy, 4.30 Arctic Rose.