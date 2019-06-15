Frank Warren commends Leeds puncher Jack Bateson after 'classy' showing on Josh Warrington undercard

LEEDS super bantamweight Jack Bateson easily took his record to 10-0 with a classy victory on points against Nicaragua's Bayardo Ramos on Saturday evening at First Direct Arena.

Bateson featured on the undercard of the IBF featherweight title fight between Josh Warrington and Kid Galahad with the Yorkshireman having far too much for his 27-year-old opponent.

The Leeds puncher had Ramos on the canvas three times, albeit one of those occasions was via a slip, but the Leeds puncher continually landed good jabs and combinations.

Bateson looked to have won every round to the naked eye and was duly awarded an 80-71 victory.

The 25-year-old continues to make quiet but impressive progressive with the Yorkshireman hoping to be let off the leash and handed a crack at his first title next year.

Promoter Frank Warren took to Twitter to say: "Classy points win for local lad Jack Bateson (now 10-0), who has a strong following inside the arena."