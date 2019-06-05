Eye catchers Morley face tougher third-round Priestley Cup test at 2017 winners New Farnley

Have your say

MORLEY have been handed a round-three Priestley Cup trip to 2017 winners New Farnley following their eye-catching 24-run success over Bradford and Bingley.

The win produced the biggest shock of round two, with an excellent bowling display – led by Matthew Dowse and Oliver Halliday who took three wickets apiece – dismissing B&B for 128.

Earlier, Morley struck 152, with opener James McNichol (67) catching the eye.

Alex Baldwin (118) and Dan Hodgson (102) excelled as Farnley (310-4) triumphed by 49 runs against Wrenthorpe (261-9) – sharing in a brilliant record 233-run stand.

Irfan Amjad (74) was the leading run-scorer for Wrens.

Elsewhere, holders Woodlands have been handed a home tie in the third round with Methley following a 225-run thrashing of Gomersal.

A marvellous first-wicket stand of 219 between openers Sam Frankland (116) and Tim Jackson (101) helped Woodlands total a hefty 283-4.

In reply, Gomersal were routed for just 58, with Kez Ahmed (4-27) and Elliot Richardson (3-7) making hay.

Meanwhile, Methley secured a morale-boosting eight-wicket success over Ossett (157), with Jordan Laban (55no) and Adam Patel (45no) seeing them home in an unbeaten stand worth 84.

Pudsey St Lawrence claimed their seven-wicket triumph over spirited Championship One strugglers Scholes.

Opening, Scholes made a competitive 272 – Shahid Rehman hitting 85 – but St Lawrence had too much armoury in reply, with Mark Robertshaw striking a fine 124.

The opener helped put on 142 in a majestic second-wicket stand with Charlie Best (80no).

East Bierley and Baildon will fly the flag for Championship One in round three after both produced impressive victories.

Baildon (325-5) won a thriller in a 617-run fest against Batley (291-9), with on-song Aussie Blair Oakley (121no) taking more plaudits for the victors, contributing in a record 211-run fourth-wicket partnership with Jonny Reynolds (106).

Batley opener Kasir Maroof hit a marvellous 151, but still ended on the losing side.

The fate also befell Pudsey Congs captain James Ford, who made 100 in his side’s narrow one-wicket loss to Bierley, who overhauled Congs’ 274-8 with a ball to spare.