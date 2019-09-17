Environment Agency coarse-fishing survey findings don’t stack up against their figures - Steve Fearnley

It’s taken a few weeks for me to try and justify the reasons given by the Environment Agency for its decision to retain the coarse fishing closed season.

Unfortunately, all the time in the world couldn’t make sense of how they reached their conclusion.

Over 13,000 anglers took part in the EA consultation on: leaving the season as it is, keeping a close season but change the dates to April 15 to June 30, or scrapping the close season altogether.

The result was no surprise to me. A total of 60 per cent of anglers voted to abolish the season altogether or, at least, change the dates; 38.8 per cent voted to leave the season as is.

A statement released by the Environment Agency said that as the vote was so close, removing the closed season would pose a risk.

How is 60 to 38 close? I and most of the anglers that I have talked to recently are asking: “Are we missing something?”

Maybe the EA needs another survey, paid for out of our rod-licence money, to explain its decision.

Like most stillwaters and canals that have no close season and are fishing brilliantly, the festivals of Ireland seem to be following suit, with some of our local anglers reaping the rewards.

Following a successful summer fishing for specimen carp and barbel, Boston Spa star Karl Heptonstall dusted off his seldom-used match kit and showed he had lost none of the finer skills while competing in the latest Breffni Arms Festival, held on the lakes around Arva, County Cavan.

Averaging over 10kg of pole and short line-caught roach and hybrids every day, his five-day total of 60-900kg was enough to secure the massive trophy and over 3,000 Euro in prize money.

It was a good week for our local anglers as Harrogate’s Ian Bowman took runners up spot with 56.280.

Nearer to home and after weeks of brilliant barbel fishing, the Ouse around Nun Monkton failed to deliver for the matchmen on Leeds & District’s Charities event.

Meanwood’s Tony Hewson topped a difficult day from peg 16 with two small barbel for 9-14, beating Stuart Thompson’s small silverfish catch of 7-05 into second place.

It’s been a different story a few miles along the M62 as the River Calder below Brighouse has gone ‘dace crazy’. And there can’t be a better venue to have a day’s stick-float fishing.

Bradford No 1’s Calder League started the rush as Clive Lloyd put a staggering 400 dace in his net for a total of 41-08 to win Round 5 of the popular event.

The Middle Calder Championships followed and, though the weights dropped slightly, it still took a brilliant 31-03 dace catch by Glen AC member, Tony Earnshaw, to take the coveted trophy.

Another river back from the dead in recent years, gave Leeds star, Steve Raper, a great result on the latest Leeds Summer League, held on the river Aire below Beal weir.

His 25lb of roach all fell to a 5m whip, giving him his sixth open win of the season.

Results

Breffni Arms Angling Festival, Arva: 1, K Heptonstall 60.900kgs; 2, I Bowman 56.280kgs; 3, S Godfrey 55.160kgs; 4, L Koot 54.750kgs; 5, R Toulson 51.975kgs.

Summer League, River Aire, Beal: 1, S Raper 25-00; 2, G Brown 20-11; 3, N Speight 19-14; 4, M Highe 19-02; 5, P Austin 17-09.

Middle Calder Championships: 1, T Earnshaw 31-03; 2, D Armitage 24-06; 3, M Webb 21-11; 4, N Hirst/J Holders 18-10.

Calder League, Round 5: 1, C Lloyd, Spare 41-08; 2, C Turbitt, Calder 8 25-13; 3, N Hirst, Willy Worms 21-08; 4, T Rymer, Willy Worms 19-13; 5, M Highe, Mirfield 18-04.

Poppleton Lakes, Wednesday Mob, Horseshoe: 1, Gerald Chalk 78-10; 2, Alan Wallace 75-00; 3, Steve Hardy 74-08.

Poppleton Lakes, Armley AC, Railway: 1, D Wilson 73-08; 2, P Howard 72-00; 3, D Fish 70-03; 4, C Greenwood 70-01.

Poppleton Lakes, Fulford Lakes, Horseshoe: 1, Gavin Peake 111-11; 2, Gary Thornton 94-09; 3, Tim Bell 71-09; 4, Dave Rawlinson 68-15.

Poppleton Lakes, Westlands, Horseshoe: 1, C McNeil 137-08; 2, H Pullford 100-00; 3, J Dodds 75-00; 4, A Creaser 72-12.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Open, Match Lake: 1, Lee Smith 113-14; 2, Ollie Hewitt 105-11; 3, Martin Dodsworth 84-09; 4, James Roper 83-07.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Dave Wright 169-00; 2, Stan Jeffreys 133-02; 3, Gordon Wright 101-10; 4 Geoff Rhodes 89-02.

Moor Monkton Pools, Sunday Open, Cyprio and Front: 1, Lee Myers 158-03; 2, Lee Smith 150-15; 3, Ben Fisk 126-13; 4, Dave Wright 100-10.

Moor Monkton Pools, Wednesday Rover, All Pools: 1, Lee Myers 170-09; 2, Dave Pollitt 123-08; 3, Mick Green 120-00; 4, Mick Walker 116-12.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, Les Owen 118-08; 2, Barry Clark 105-01; 3, Andy Gallant 103-05; 4, Dave Wright 101-01.

Kippax Park Fishery, Tuesday Open, Lapwing: 1, Dave Wright 89-08; 2, Jimmy Redmond 72-11; 3, Lee Bramham 68-06; 4, Mark Turner 59-00.

Viking Saturday Open (Deer): 1, S Naylor 146-06; 2, N Taylor 129-13; 3, J Blythe 109-03; 4, J Harrison 105-04.

Marshlands AC (Viking Hawk): 1, D Morritt 137-13; 2, L Gelder 125-00; 3, M Beevers 121-14; 4, A Waters 106-10.

Field AC (Viking Deer): 1, K Turner 81-04; 2, D Weldon 76-06; 3, A Clough 70-15; 4, K Spink 70-15.

Spring Close Old Boys (Viking Fox): 1, D Watson 87-13; 2, P Howard 79-04; 3, V Rooks 64-04.

Colton AC (Viking Hawk): 1, K Gale 186-14; 2, C Rimmer 171-00; 3, D Shaw 168-10; 4, A Senior 133-15.

Ferrybridge Power (Viking Hawk): 1, A Wood 120-01; 2, C Perfect 81-11; 3, A Hartland 69-04.

Armley AC at Moor Monkton Ponds: 1, J Hope 139-05; 2, P Howard 90-02; 3, C Greenwood 73-09; 4, B Trigg 64-00.

Armley AC at Brafferton Ghost: 1, A Faithwaite 34-03; 2, J Hope 30-01; 3, P Howard 28-05; 4, D Atkinson 25-07.

Angel Lakes, Open Lookout: 1, Glen Appleby 193-01; 2, John Foster 149-15; 3, John Dryden 140-06.

Angel Lakes, Open Bowes Wheatley Hill: 1, S Gaffney 222-02; 2, Rob Emery 195-01; 3, G Ellis 181-02.

Angel Lakes Open Bowes: 1, Steve Kean 344-05; 2, Dave Hudson 333-07; 3, Alan McGuire 317-07.

Match Diary

Saturday

Viking: Saturday Open, Deer Pond, 24 pegs, £18, contact 01405 785206.

Kippax Park: Saturday Open, Lapwing or Osprey, contact 07967000746.

Poppleton: Saturday Open, pools £15, draw cafe 10am, contact Roger 01904737279.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Moorfields Farm: 54 pegs, tickets £16, contact 07710817150.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Birkwood Farm: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01132 80609.

Tollerton Ponds: open match all ages, (Kingfisher 20 pegs, Coot 18 pegs, Heron 32 pegs), contact 01347 838115.

Kippax Park: winter series, Osprey Lake only, contact Stan 0796700046.

Sunday

York & District: open matches, River Ouse, contact Mick Potter 07890870551.

Leeds & Liverpool: Kirkstall, contact Roger Movley 01132 772215.

Listerhills: Leeds & Liverpool Canal, contact Eddie Harrison 07518721051.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Oaks: at Sessay, 50 pegs, tickets £17, contact 01845 501321.

Langwith Lakes: 60 pegs, tickets £16, contact 01904 431874.

Oak Tree Leisure: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01347 810686.

Poppleton: Sunday Open, 50 pegs, draw 11am cafe, contact 07425 146677.

Monday

Woodlands: over-50s, 30 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01845 520110.

Langwith Lakes: over-60s, 30 pegs, tickets £10, contact 01904 431874.

Tollerton Ponds: over-50s, tickets £16, contact 01347 838115.

Tuesday

Kippax Park: draw 10am, tickets £10, contact 07967000746.

Wednesday

Leeds & District: Moor Monkton Pools, draw 10am, contact 07967000746.

Birkwood Farm Fisheries: Emily’s or Oscar’s, draw 8.30am, contact 01924 892251.

Woodlands: 72 pegs, tickets £18, contact 01845 520110.

Fleets Dam: 50 pegs, tickets £15, contact 01226 292579.

Tollerton Ponds: open match, all ages, contact 01347 838115.

Thursday

Poppleton Lakes: Thursday, draw car park 5pm, pools £11 contact Roger 01904 73727.