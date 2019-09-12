Enbihaar can continue impressive improvement

Enbihaar is difficult to oppose as she goes in search of her fourth win of the season in the DFS Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

John Gosden’s filly kicked off her campaign in the best possible way when claiming a valuable Listed success at Goodwood in May, after which she had to make do with the runner-up spot in a Group Three at York.

Repartee wins The Stratford Place Stud Breeds Group Winners ebfstallions.com Maiden Stakes at York Racecourse.

However, the daughter of Redoute’s Choice has blossomed since, with a narrow verdict in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock followed by a hugely impressive display in the Lillie Langtry Stakes back at Goodwood under a Group Two penalty.

Enbihaar appears to be improving with each run, and another victory on Town Moor will surely earn her a step up to the highest level on Champions Day at Ascot next month.

Course-and-distance winner Alpen Rose gets the nod in what looks a quality renewal of the William Hill May Hill Stakes.

The Sea The Stars filly looked a certain future winner when charging home to fill the runner-up spot on her Newmarket debut, so it was no surprise to see her go one better at the next time of asking here three and a half weeks ago.

Despite winning, Charlie Appleby’s inmate still looked green in front but Alpen Rose does look a filly of immense potential.

Repartee is one of the class horses on show in the Weatherbys Racing Bank £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes.

Kevin Ryan’s youngster absolutely bolted up on introduction at York in the spring but could finish only fourth when stepped up to Listed level on his next appearance.

However, his third-place finish behind Threat in the Gimcrack at York last month was a big step in the right direction – and there does not appear to be anything of that winner’s calibre in this field.