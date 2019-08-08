Dream can deliver at Sandown

Dreamweaver can make the most of his bottom weight in the Fizz Fridays At Slug And Lettuce Handicap at Sandown today.

Ed Walker’s charge arrives in excellent heart having won two of three starts so far this year, most recently claiming a four-length victory at Haydock last month. While that was only an ordinary handicap, Dreamweaver did not enjoy the best of runs, getting involved in some scrimmaging with a couple of furlongs to run before needing to be switched for a run. He could well be a shade better than the result suggests taking that into account and appears to be on an upward trajectory now.

Vasari looked a bit green at the finish on his debut but the experience should stand him in good stead for the Slug And Lettuce Christmas Party EBF Maiden Stakes.

A well-bred individual, he was away smartly at Chelmsford and shaped nicely for Sir Michael Stoute despite being beaten two and a quarter lengths in third.

Rock The Cradle has yet to hit the target in six starts, but his moment can arrive in the Slug & Lettuce Afternoon Tea Handicap.

He has shown up well on each of his three handicap outings to date and, while he has crept up 4lb to his current perch of 73, he should be more than capable dropped back to a mile after not quite seeing out 10 furlongs last time.

Mister Chiang can make it a hat-trick for Mark Johnston in the Marathonbet “Better Odds Mean Bigger Winnings” Handicap at Brighton.

Blinkers seem to have worked the oracle on this Archipenko colt, with Mister Chiang triumphing in first-time headgear at Pontefract before again feeling the benefit last time at Bath. He looked to have a fair bit in hand on the second occasion, so a 2lb rise shouldn’t stop him.

Celestial Force ran a gallant race in defeat last time and can get back on the winning trail in the Swift Debt Help Handicap at Haydock.

The four-year-old was a winner over 12 furlongs at Beverley in June, but was then upped to a mile and six furlongs for what was a competitive heat at Ascot last month.

He set a decent clip that day but his attempt to do it the hard way did not pay off, as he eventually faded at the finish to be beaten five and a quarter lengths in third.

Celestial Force deserves plenty of credit for that and dropping back to just short of 12 furlongs again here should suit him well.

Centurion Song holds an entry in the Gimcrack later this month, so if he is going to line up in a race like that, the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes should be well within his compass.

Brian Meehan’s runner has finished fourth and third on each of his two starts to date, letting down favourite-backers on the second occasion at Newbury.

That defeat was hardly comprehensive though, so it is worth giving him another chance here.

Promote can strike for James Tate in the Casino App Handicap at Yarmouth.

Victorious on his racecourse bow at Newcastle last September, he then tackled the same six furlongs he faces here but had to settle for second behind Hidden Message.

That was an excellent run considering Promote was conceding 6lb and the winner has since gone on to Listed glory, so with the benefit of a prep run at Wolverhampton under her belt, Promote looks the one to be with.

Tate should also be on the mark with River Cam in the Hit The Target At betuk.com/irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes at Newcastle.

Her neck defeat by a more experienced rival on her debut at Yarmouth promised plenty.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 2.10 The Special One, 2.40 Moorland Spirit, 3.10 Gold Hunter, 3.40 Mister Chiang, 4.10 Alnadir, 4.40 Arriba De Toda, 5.10 Three Little Birds.

HAYDOCK: 2.00 Lady Lizzy, 2.30 Centurion Song, 3.00 Molls Memory, 3.30 Jean Valjean, 4.00 End Zone (next best), 4.30 Celestial Force, 5.00 Destinys Rock.

NEWCASTLE: 5.30 Yvette, 6.00 Cameo Star, 6.30 St Ives, 7.05 Pinarella, 7.35 Scheme, 8.05 River Cam, 8.35 Patrick.

SANDOWN: 5.40 My Boy Sepoy, 6.10 Vasari, 6.45 Native Tribe, 7.15 DREAMWEAVER (NAP), 7.45 I Am A Dreamer, 8.15 Rock The Cradle.

YARMOUTH: 2.20 Global Hope, 2.50 Ascension, 3.20 Canasta, 3.50 Lady Carduros, 4.20 Promote, 4.50 Impressionable, 5.20 Coverham.