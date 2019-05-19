Diving: Jack Laugher claims World Series gold medal

Have your say

Great Britain’s Jack Laugher and Dan Goodfellow won World Diving Series gold and silver respectively in the men’s three-metre springboard at the London Aquatics Centre.

City of Leeds Diving Club ace Laugher threatened an 11-year-old world record with his impressive total of 562.65 points, having been forced to excel by Goodfellow who set an impressive new personal best of 500.55.

Laugher also claimed the overall World Series Crown as Britain secured a first World Series one-two in the competition’s 12-year history.

Silver represented Goodfellow’s first ever World Series individual 3m springboard medal, and came with him surpassing his previous personal best of 475.25.

China’s Zongyuan Wang took bronze, with 481.70.

Britain narrowly missed out on further medals in both the mixed 10-metre synchronised and the women’s 10m platform.

Noah Williams and Huddersfield’s Lois Toulson came fourth in the former, as Robyn Birch did in the latter.