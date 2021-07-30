Dewsbury Rams v Swinton Lions - Lee Greenwood hoping to reap the rewards from weekend's rest

HEAD COACH: Lee Greenwood. Picture: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

The Rams’ trip to Toulouse was cancelled last week, giving Dewsbury more time on the training field as they welcome winless Swinton to the Tetley’s Stadium this weekend.

Dewsbury are without a win in their last three fixtures and Greenwood hopes the extra time in training will show this weekend.

“The training has been much better,” he said.

“We have been struggling performance and results wise. We had a bit of a tough patch but then beat Oldham and took a point against Sheffield, bearing in mind we were up until the last minute.

“There were a couple of really disappointing displays, the Newcastle game and then against Batley it was a horror show in the second half.

“Since the first few weeks of the season, we have been limited with our training but without a game the training has been good in that respect and hopefully it shows on Sunday.”

Dewsbury beat Swinton 20-18 when the sides met earlier in the season and Greenwood added: “They haven’t won a game but I don’t think anyone would have predicted they would be on no wins by now.