Derby with rivals Otley has come at right time for Burley-in-Wharfedale

BURLEY-IN-WHARFEDALE skipper Jason Wright is relishing tomorrow’s clash at Aire Wharfe League leaders Otley as the perfect preparation for Sunday’s Waddilove Cup final.

Last year’s runners-up, Burley, remain down the wrong end of the table despite an upturn in fortunes following their beating of Otley in the Waddilove second round in June.

Burley have since progressed to the final with North Leeds providing the opposition in two days’ time but first Wright’s men are targeting another toppling of Otley in the league.

Otley hold a 33-point lead at the top of the division – an advantage that Wright believes is unassailable – but the Burley skipper has not yet abandoned hope of catching Follifoot in second.

Burley sit eighth – 46 points behind Follifoot and 29 points clear of the dropzone ahead of a huge weekend in league and cup.

“We’ve got Otley and it’s a good game to have before the final to get up for it really,” said Wright

“That cup game against Otley has turned things around and we are playing better.

“The rain has been a bit of a pain to be honest. I think we have had five or six games cancelled so that doesn’t help but we are probably two wins away from being third if results go our way.

“It’s quite a close competition at the moment apart from the top couple.

“I think there’s a possibility of catching second but I think first place is out of reach. But if we play well we can catch second.”

Casting his eye towards the bottom end of the table, Wright admitted: “You do have to be realistic and, if the season goes like it did at the start, then you do have to look over your shoulder. We aren’t too worried at the moment but you just never know, do you?”

Second-placed Follifoot host sixth-placed Bilton tomorrow while third-bottom North Leeds warm up for the Waddilove Cup final at fourth-placed Horsforth.

In the Bradford League, leaders Woodlands visit third-bottom Wrenthorpe with second-placed Bradford & Bingley at home to Cleckheaton.

Third-placed Pudsey St Lawrence welcome sixth-placed Farsley.