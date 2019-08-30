Dargel can do the business at Sandown

Dargel is the pick in the Betway Live Casino Handicap at Sandown today.

Trained by Clive Cox, the three-year-old has progressed with racing and was narrowly denied a hat-trick under a penalty at Kempton earlier this month.

Clive Cox.

He has another 2lb to carry today but, equally, he tries a mile and a quarter for the first time – and that could bring about a bit more improvement.

The lightly-raced Seascape is the one to be with in the Betway Heed Your Hunch Fillies’ Handicap.

Henry Candy’s runner does not have many miles on the clock, but does have ability and will be sharper for her return at Leicester at the end of July.

She also promises to be a lot better suited for the return to faster ground, as she showed when winning on her penultimate outing, at Salisbury in May.

A bit of a chance is taken on Marhaban in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

Charlie Appleby’s gelding has not been seen since a disappointing effort at Newmarket in April, a run which came after a gelding operation.

He had, however, looked a useful sort in the making when winning twice at the beginning of the year and should not be written off yet.

Divin Bere can notch just the second win of his career on the Flat when he goes in the Ladies’ Day At thirskraces Saturday 7th September Book Now Handicap.

The talented six-year-old is now with Iain Jardine, having been second at both Cheltenham and Aintree in 2017 for Nicky Henderson, before joining Paul Nicholls.

He ran below par when last seen at Doncaster in June, but had performed well in a couple of runs for Jardine before that – and the break might have freshened him up to good effect.

Rudy Lewis did not find things going entirely his way last time out and can get off the mark in the Henry Robin Kiberd 20 Year Celebration Handicap.

His run at Salisbury suggests he can be successful off his opening handicap mark of 71.

Monica Sheriff is making rapid strides this season and is hard to oppose in the Sky Sports Racing On Sky Channel 415 Fillies’ Handicap at Newcastle.

Unraced at two, the William Haggas-trained daughter of Lawman has won the last two of her three starts – and she may not be plying her trade in handicap company for too long.

Staying with the all-weather theme, Cape Victory was denied narrowly on his latest start at Wolverhampton and should have no problem going one place better in the Matt And Charlie’s Angels Handicap back at Dunstall Park.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BANGOR: 1.50 Net Love, 2.20 Powerful Symbol, 2.55 Ruthless Article, 3.30 Sigurd, 4.05 Royal Reserve, 4.40 For Jim

HAMILTON: 4.55 Dutch Decoy, 5.25 Flylikeaneagle, 5.55 Remmy D, 6.25 Set In Stone, 6.55 Archi’s Affaire, 7.25 Auxiliary, 8.00 Piazon.

NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Myklachi, 6.15 Monica Sheriff (treble), 6.45 Entrusting, 7.15 Home Before Dusk, 7.45 Cape Palace, 8.15 Smugglers Creek, 8.45 The Bull.

SANDOWN: 2.10 Seraphinite, 2.40 Delagate This Lord, 3.15 Mars Landing, 3.50 Marhaban, 4.25 DARGEL (NAP), 5.00 Seascape (next best).

THIRSK: 2.00 Strawman, 2.30 Divin Bere, 3.05 Good Reason, 3.40 Tommy Taylor, 4.15 Queen’s Sargent, 4.45 Rudy Lewis, 5.15 My Ukulele, 5.45 B Fifty Two.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.30 Percy Prosecco, 5.05 Brogans Bay, 5.35 Red Jasper, 6.05 Berkshire Savvy, 6.35 Lysander Belle, 7.05 Cape Victory, 7.35 Mojave.